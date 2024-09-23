Interview to Air Sunday, September 29, 2024 at 5:30 PM EST on Fox Business Network

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO) ("Telomir" or the "Company"), a preclinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to lead developments in longevity science through the treatment of age-related conditions, is proud to announce that the Telomir will be featured on Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew this Sunday, September 29, 2024 at 5:30 PM EST / 2:30 PM PT on Fox Business Network.

In this episode, Telomir Pharmaceuticals' Special Advisor, Dr. Michael F. Roizen, MD, Emeritus Chief Wellness Officer at Cleveland Clinic, will join Dr. Drew Pinsky to discuss the science of longevity and the importance of telomeres (the protective end caps of chromosomes) on the aging process. The segment will explore how the Company's Telomir-1-a novel small molecule designed to elongate telomere caps-could potentially transform the treatment of age-related conditions and extend healthy human and canine lifespans. Dr. Roizen is a leading wellness and longevity specialist and author of 9 New York Times bestsellers, including 4 #1 bestsellers.

Dr. Roizen will provide insight into the critical importance of Telomir-1 for longevity science, explaining how telomeres play a vital role in the aging process. "The length of our telomeres directly influences how quickly we age and how susceptible we are to age-related diseases," said Dr. Roizen. "A drug like Telomir-1 offers an opportunity to elongate telomeres and support stem cell health, in essence targeting the very mechanisms of aging, with the potential to not only promote longevity but improve the overall quality of life as we age."

Erez Aminov, Chairman and CEO of Telomir, added, "We have launched multiple research projects to expedite the submission of both veterinary and human regulatory applications for Telomir-1, aiming to bring what could be one of the greatest discoveries in longevity science to the forefront. Telomir-1 holds the potential to significantly impact how we approach aging, and with these ongoing studies, we are committed to accelerating the path to clinical trials. We want to thank Dr. Drew for affording us the opportunity to spread the word about this exciting science."

Audiences are encouraged to tune in to Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew on the Fox Business Network this Sunday to get an inside look at Telomir's work and the future of therapies targeting the aging process and age-related conditions.

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) is a pre-clinical stage pharmaceutical company seeking to lead development in longevity science in both humans and animals. The Company is focused on the development of Telomir-1, a novel small molecule designed to lengthen the DNA's protective telomere caps, which are crucial in the aging process.

Telomeres are the protective end caps of a chromosome made up of DNA sequences and proteins. As humans age, telomeres shorten, with metal reactivity accelerating the process, which presents humans and pet animals with an increased chance of contracting a number of degenerative and age-related diseases. Telomir's goal is to develop, gain regulatory approval for and commercialize Telomir-1, proposed to be dosed orally, with the broader aim of promoting longevity and enhancing overall quality of life.

The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institute (Sweden) awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2009 for the discovery of how chromosomes are protected by telomeres and the enzyme telomerase.