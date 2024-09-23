The Nation's Weather

Sections
WireSeptember 24, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As a cold front continues its push toward the East Coast

today, severe thunderstorms can occur across a wide swath

stretching from southwestern Pennsylvania across the Ohio

Valley and most of the Tennessee Valley, also reaching as

far south as northern parts of Mississippi, Alabama and

South Carolina. Storms in these zones can produce strong

wind gusts, intense downpours and even some tornadoes into

the evening hours. Elsewhere, showers can dampen areas

across much of the Great Lakes region, especially from

eastern Wisconsin and Illinois through the Lower Peninsula

of Michigan. Additional storms can form across the

mid-Atlantic and much of South Florida, with a similar risk

from Texas into parts of Louisiana as well. Showers will dot

the central Plains, with largely dry conditions in the West.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 111 at Indio, CA

National Low Monday 22 at Walden, CO

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

