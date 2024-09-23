The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, September 24, 2024

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As a cold front continues its push toward the East Coast

today, severe thunderstorms can occur across a wide swath

stretching from southwestern Pennsylvania across the Ohio

Valley and most of the Tennessee Valley, also reaching as

far south as northern parts of Mississippi, Alabama and

South Carolina. Storms in these zones can produce strong

wind gusts, intense downpours and even some tornadoes into

the evening hours. Elsewhere, showers can dampen areas

across much of the Great Lakes region, especially from

eastern Wisconsin and Illinois through the Lower Peninsula