The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, September 24, 2024
NATIONAL SUMMARY
As a cold front continues its push toward the East Coast
today, severe thunderstorms can occur across a wide swath
stretching from southwestern Pennsylvania across the Ohio
Valley and most of the Tennessee Valley, also reaching as
far south as northern parts of Mississippi, Alabama and
South Carolina. Storms in these zones can produce strong
wind gusts, intense downpours and even some tornadoes into
the evening hours. Elsewhere, showers can dampen areas
across much of the Great Lakes region, especially from
eastern Wisconsin and Illinois through the Lower Peninsula
of Michigan. Additional storms can form across the
mid-Atlantic and much of South Florida, with a similar risk
from Texas into parts of Louisiana as well. Showers will dot
the central Plains, with largely dry conditions in the West.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 111 at Indio, CA
National Low Monday 22 at Walden, CO
