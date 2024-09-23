The Nation's Weather for Thursday, September 19, 2024

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Thunderstorms can bring hail and damaging winds to central

Minnesota, western Iowa, far eastern Nebraska, northeastern

Kansas and northwestern Missouri today. Coastal portions of

southeastern New England will have periods of rain. Farther

south, some morning drizzle can dampen areas of central

Maryland. A shower or two can occur at any time in Virginia

and the Carolinas. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms will

rumble through the Florida Peninsula. An afternoon

thundershower can occur in eastern Idaho, southwestern

Montana and northwestern Wyoming. A storm affecting eastern