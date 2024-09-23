The Nation's Weather for Sunday, September 22, 2024

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A cold front pressing into a warm and increasingly moist air

mass is expected to produce a continued risk for severe

thunderstorms today, this time extending from northern Texas

across much of northern Oklahoma, southeastern Kansas and

into central Illinois. Storms in the afternoon and evening

can produce hail, localized damaging wind gusts and even

some tornadoes in these areas. The tail end of a disturbance

centered over the Atlantic Ocean extends into Florida,

bringing the risk for afternoon thunderstorms to the

southern part of the Florida Peninsula. A separate feature