The Nation's Weather for Sunday, September 22, 2024
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A cold front pressing into a warm and increasingly moist air
mass is expected to produce a continued risk for severe
thunderstorms today, this time extending from northern Texas
across much of northern Oklahoma, southeastern Kansas and
into central Illinois. Storms in the afternoon and evening
can produce hail, localized damaging wind gusts and even
some tornadoes in these areas. The tail end of a disturbance
centered over the Atlantic Ocean extends into Florida,
bringing the risk for afternoon thunderstorms to the
southern part of the Florida Peninsula. A separate feature
means a similar thunder risk near the coast from Virginia
into North Carolina. Areas of steady rain will track across
Colorado and southern Nebraska, with mainly dry conditions
for the West, Northeast and interior Southeast.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 102 at Winfield, KS
National Low Saturday 26 at Stanley, ID
