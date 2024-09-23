Sections
September 23, 2024

The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Monday, September 23, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

The Nation's Weather for Monday, September 23, 2024

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Severe weather is once again expected in some locations

today as a disturbance continues on its path to the East,

with the best risk for storms that can produce damaging wind

gusts and flooding downpours stretching from northern and

central Arkansas to southwestern Pennsylvania into the

evening hours. However, the risk for showers in association

with this feature will extend to the east through most of

New York and central Pennsylvania, also including places

from eastern Lower Michigan to central Oklahoma. More spotty

thunderstorms are expected from West Texas to the Oklahoma

border, with rumbles of thunder along the Texas and

Louisiana coastline as well. Storms will also build across

the Carolinas and South Florida as most locations west of

the Plains have a dry day instead.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 106 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Sunday 24 at Stanley, ID

_____

