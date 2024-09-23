The Nation's Weather for Monday, September 23, 2024

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Severe weather is once again expected in some locations

today as a disturbance continues on its path to the East,

with the best risk for storms that can produce damaging wind

gusts and flooding downpours stretching from northern and

central Arkansas to southwestern Pennsylvania into the

evening hours. However, the risk for showers in association

with this feature will extend to the east through most of

New York and central Pennsylvania, also including places

from eastern Lower Michigan to central Oklahoma. More spotty

thunderstorms are expected from West Texas to the Oklahoma