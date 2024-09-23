The Nation's Weather for Monday, September 23, 2024
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Severe weather is once again expected in some locations
today as a disturbance continues on its path to the East,
with the best risk for storms that can produce damaging wind
gusts and flooding downpours stretching from northern and
central Arkansas to southwestern Pennsylvania into the
evening hours. However, the risk for showers in association
with this feature will extend to the east through most of
New York and central Pennsylvania, also including places
from eastern Lower Michigan to central Oklahoma. More spotty
thunderstorms are expected from West Texas to the Oklahoma
border, with rumbles of thunder along the Texas and
Louisiana coastline as well. Storms will also build across
the Carolinas and South Florida as most locations west of
the Plains have a dry day instead.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 106 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Sunday 24 at Stanley, ID
_____
Copyright 2024 AccuWeather