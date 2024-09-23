The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, September 25, 2024
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Impacts from Helene as a strengthening hurricane entering
the eastern Gulf of Mexico are expected to ramp up today,
with rain, wind and rising tides to affect the west coast of
the Florida Peninsula, ahead of landfall in Florida's Big
Bend area later Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms are
likely to spread across much of eastern Texas and as far
east as Alabama through the day, also stretching northward
into much of the Tennessee Valley. Additional showers in
association with an expansive but relatively weak storm will
create wet periods from the Great Lakes region north and
east through the interior Northeast and even much of New
England, with perhaps only far northeastern Maine staying
dry. Some thunderstorms can dot the mid-Atlantic, with the
West mainly dry, save for rain in the Northwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 112 at Palm Springs, CA
National Low Tuesday 27 at Yellowstone NP, WY
