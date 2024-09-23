The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Impacts from Helene as a strengthening hurricane entering

the eastern Gulf of Mexico are expected to ramp up today,

with rain, wind and rising tides to affect the west coast of

the Florida Peninsula, ahead of landfall in Florida's Big

Bend area later Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms are

likely to spread across much of eastern Texas and as far

east as Alabama through the day, also stretching northward

into much of the Tennessee Valley. Additional showers in

association with an expansive but relatively weak storm will

create wet periods from the Great Lakes region north and