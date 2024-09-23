Sections
WireSeptember 25, 2024

The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Impacts from Helene as a strengthening hurricane entering

the eastern Gulf of Mexico are expected to ramp up today,

with rain, wind and rising tides to affect the west coast of

the Florida Peninsula, ahead of landfall in Florida's Big

Bend area later Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms are

likely to spread across much of eastern Texas and as far

east as Alabama through the day, also stretching northward

into much of the Tennessee Valley. Additional showers in

association with an expansive but relatively weak storm will

create wet periods from the Great Lakes region north and

east through the interior Northeast and even much of New

England, with perhaps only far northeastern Maine staying

dry. Some thunderstorms can dot the mid-Atlantic, with the

West mainly dry, save for rain in the Northwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 112 at Palm Springs, CA

National Low Tuesday 27 at Yellowstone NP, WY

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

