WireSeptember 26, 2024

The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Thursday, September 26, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

The Nation's Weather for Thursday, September 26, 2024

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Hurricane Helene will accelerate toward the northern Gulf

coast today and make landfall during the evening around the

Florida Big Bend area. Destructive winds, life-threatening

storm surge and dangerous flooding are expected. Locally

heavy rain will spread as far north as central Tennessee

during the afternoon, with showers reaching into Kentucky,

as downpours lead to rising streams in Georgia and the

Carolinas. Elsewhere, gusty winds can accompany downpours in

southeastern New England. Farther to the northwest, hail

will also be a risk in portions of Vermont, New Hampshire

and western Maine. A few showers will begin to come ashore

in northwestern Washington state. Much of the rest of the

nation will be free from precipitation, but record heat will

bake portions of the Southwest and the northern Plains.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 114 at Palm Springs, CA

National Low Wednesday 26 at Angel Fire, NM

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

