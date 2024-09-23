The Nation's Weather

and western Maine. A few showers will begin to come ashore

in northwestern Washington state. Much of the rest of the

nation will be free from precipitation, but record heat will

bake portions of the Southwest and the northern Plains.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 114 at Palm Springs, CA

National Low Wednesday 26 at Angel Fire, NM

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather