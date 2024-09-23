The Nation's Weather for Thursday, September 26, 2024
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Hurricane Helene will accelerate toward the northern Gulf
coast today and make landfall during the evening around the
Florida Big Bend area. Destructive winds, life-threatening
storm surge and dangerous flooding are expected. Locally
heavy rain will spread as far north as central Tennessee
during the afternoon, with showers reaching into Kentucky,
as downpours lead to rising streams in Georgia and the
Carolinas. Elsewhere, gusty winds can accompany downpours in
southeastern New England. Farther to the northwest, hail
will also be a risk in portions of Vermont, New Hampshire
and western Maine. A few showers will begin to come ashore
in northwestern Washington state. Much of the rest of the
nation will be free from precipitation, but record heat will
bake portions of the Southwest and the northern Plains.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 114 at Palm Springs, CA
National Low Wednesday 26 at Angel Fire, NM
_____
Copyright 2024 AccuWeather