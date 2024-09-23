The Nation's Weather for Saturday, September 21, 2024
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Thunderstorms could cause damaging winds and hail from
southeastern Colorado and southwestern Kansas to eastern New
Mexico and the Texas Panhandle today. Flash flooding will be
a concern with slow-moving thunderstorms in central
Colorado. Overnight, rain will mix with and change to snow
in elevations above 9,000 feet. In higher passes, rapidly
deteriorating road conditions can lead to slow, slippery
travel. Farther east, beneficial rain may come at the risk
of producing flash flooding at night from eastern Colorado
to southern Nebraska and northern Kansas. Showers and
thunderstorms will progress eastward across western and
central portions of New York and Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, a
coastal storm will spread showers and periods of rain over
Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 106 at Alva, OK
National Low Friday 25 at Gould, CO
