The Nation's Weather for Saturday, September 21, 2024

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Thunderstorms could cause damaging winds and hail from

southeastern Colorado and southwestern Kansas to eastern New

Mexico and the Texas Panhandle today. Flash flooding will be

a concern with slow-moving thunderstorms in central

Colorado. Overnight, rain will mix with and change to snow

in elevations above 9,000 feet. In higher passes, rapidly

deteriorating road conditions can lead to slow, slippery

travel. Farther east, beneficial rain may come at the risk

of producing flash flooding at night from eastern Colorado

to southern Nebraska and northern Kansas. Showers and