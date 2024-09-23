NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / A new study by The Harris Poll uncovers the growing divide between the ultra-wealthy and everyday Americans, highlighting rising concerns over wealth inequality. As the gap widens, 71% of Americans now see wealth inequality as a serious national issue, with 64% noting that the divide has increased compared to the previous year. The poll also points to a new phenomenon: "financial friction," where Americans are increasingly feeling the strain of rising costs and unequal access to resources, despite ongoing efforts to achieve financial stability.

Americans and Billionaires Survey The Harris Poll Thought Leadership Practice

"The wealth gap anxiety is skyrocketing, with seven in 10 Americans viewing it as a critical issue," says Libby Rodney, Chief Strategy Officer and Futurist at The Harris Poll. "This ‘wealth gap whiplash' reflects a growing sense of economic vulnerability. As the ultra-rich continue to accumulate wealth, everyday Americans are feeling the squeeze, leading to what we call ‘financial friction.' The data clearly points to the need for innovative solutions that can bridge this divide and restore economic balance."

"Billi-flation" and the American Dream: Billionaires Under Fire

The poll further explores the role of billionaires in today's economic landscape. A majority of Americans-58%-believe that billionaires are partly responsible for inflation, driving up the costs of everyday goods and services. Furthermore, 45% feel that billionaires are making it harder to achieve the "American Dream." Despite these concerns, the survey reveals that the ambition to become ultra-wealthy persists, especially among younger generations.

"While many criticize billionaires for contributing to the high costs of living, the allure of great wealth remains strong," notes Rodney. "Six in 10 Americans, particularly 73% of Millennials, still aspire to join the billionaire ranks. This shows the complex relationship Americans have with wealth: they critique the ultra-rich for inflating costs, yet continue to dream of achieving the same status themselves."

This "billionaire dream" highlights the resilience of the American Dream in today's economic environment, even as the realities of wealth inequality become more pronounced.

Taxing the Ultra-Rich: A Popular Solution to Inequality

Amidst growing concerns about wealth inequality, the Harris Poll reveals widespread support for policies aimed at addressing the issue. 69% of Americans are in favor of taxing billionaires if the funds are directed toward public improvements. Notably, 58% want these taxes to support affordable healthcare, while 53% prioritize affordable housing, and 32% see food security as a key area for investment. This data underscores the public's desire for a more equitable distribution of wealth and resources, with a clear focus on initiatives that would benefit the broader population.

The Billionaire Playbook: Entrepreneurship, AI, and Stock Trading

When asked about the most viable paths to immense wealth, Americans show a strong belief in traditional and emerging avenues to success. 42% identify entrepreneurship as the fastest route to billionaire status, followed closely by stock trading and investing (39%) and becoming a CEO (35%). The rise of technology is also evident, with 30% of respondents viewing artificial intelligence as a lucrative opportunity in today's economy. Surprisingly, only 16% of Americans see cryptocurrency as a pathway to significant wealth, suggesting a shift in public perception of this once-popular trend.

These findings reflect an evolving perspective on wealth creation in a rapidly changing economic landscape. As traditional career paths are supplemented by advancements in AI and other technologies, Americans are adjusting their views on how to achieve financial success.

Billionaires' Responsibility: Philanthropy vs. Lifestyle

Although Americans aspire to great wealth, they also hold strong views on the responsibilities that come with it. A significant 71% believe that billionaires should use their wealth to improve society and contribute to the greater good. However, if Americans themselves were to reach billionaire status, many admit they would indulge in a more luxurious lifestyle. 41% would travel the world, while 36% would spend their wealth on acquiring everything they've ever wanted.

This contrast between expectation and aspiration reflects a complex relationship with wealth. "Americans want to enjoy the lifestyle wealth can bring, but they also expect those who reach the top to give back," adds Rodney. "There's a clear sense that billionaires should use their influence and resources to improve the world, while balancing that with their own personal enjoyment."

Despite this, Americans hold current billionaires to high philanthropic standards, expecting them to contribute more to the greater good.

About the survey

This survey was conducted online within the U.S. by The Harris Poll from May 31st to June 2nd, among a nationally representative sample of 2,117 U.S. adults. This research includes 324 Gen Z (ages 18-27), 545 Millennials (ages 28-43), 542 Gen X (ages 44-59), as well as 706 Boomers (ages 60 and older).

About Harris Poll Thought Leadership Practice

Building on 60+ years of experience pulsing societal opinion, we design research that is credible, creative, and culturally relevant. Our practice drives thought leadership and unearthed trends for today's biggest brands. We are focused on helping our clients get ahead of what is next. To learn more, please visit www.theharrispoll.com/solutions/thought-leadership-practice/

About Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is one of the longest-running surveys in the U.S., tracking public opinion, motivations, and social sentiment since 1963, and is now part of Harris Insights & Analytics, a global consulting and market research firm that delivers social intelligence for transformational times. We work with clients in three primary areas: building 21st-century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. Our mission is to provide insights and guidance to help leaders make the best decisions possible. To learn more, please visit www.theharrispoll.com

Contact Information:

Tim Osiecki

Director, Thought Leadership & Trends, The Harris Poll

tim.osiecki@harrispoll.com

SOURCE: The Harris Poll

View the original press release on newswire.com.