TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Theralase® Technologies Inc. ("Theralase®" or the "Company") (TSXV:TLT)(OTCQB:TLTFF), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light, radiation, sound and/or drug-activated small molecules and their formulations, intended for the safe and effective destruction of various cancers, bacteria and viruses, is pleased to announce that it has successfully closed a Non-Brokered Private Placement ("NBPP") offering ("Offering") of units ("Units").

On closing, the Corporation issued an aggregate of 2,720,000 Units at a price of $CAN 0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $CAN 544,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional Common Share at an exercise price of $CAN 0.30 per share for a period of 5 years following the date of issuance.

The Company plans to use the proceeds of the financing to further the Phase II Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer clinical study currently underway, preclinical research and development of Rutherrin®, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("U.S. Securities Act"), or any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) or persons in the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws of the United States or an exemption from such registration requirement is available. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities offered in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including the United States.

All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a four month and one day hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws, which expires on January 25th, 2024. The Offering is subject to receipt of final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange.

The directors of the Company have agreed to grant an aggregate of 12,340,000 stock options to directors, officers and employees pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The options granted are exercisable at a price of $CAN 0.25 per common share, vest over a three-years period and expire five years from the date of the grant. The stock option plan was last approved by the shareholders of the Company at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 19, 2024.

About Theralase® Technologies Inc.:

Theralase® is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light, radiation, sound and/or drug-activated small molecule compounds, their associated drug formulations and the light systems that activate them, with a primary objective of efficacy and a secondary objective of safety in the destruction of various cancers, bacteria and viruses.

Additional information is available at www.theralase.com and www.sedarplus.ca

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such statements include; but, are not limited to statements regarding the Company's proposed development plans with respect to small molecules and their drug formulations. Forward looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "may, "should", "will", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "expects", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions; including, statements related to the current expectations of Company's management for future research, development and commercialization of the Company's small molecules and their drug formulations, preclinical research, clinical studies and regulatory approvals.

These statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions; including, the ability of the Company to fund and secure the regulatory approvals to successfully complete various clinical studies in a timely fashion and implement its development plans. Other risks include: the ability of the Company to successfully commercialize its small molecule and drug formulations, the risk that access to sufficient capital to fund the Company's operations may not be available on terms that are commercially favorable to the Company or at all, the risk that the Company's small molecule and drug formulations may not be effective against the diseases tested in its clinical studies, the risk that the Company's fails to comply with the terms of license agreements with third parties and as a result loses the right to use key intellectual property in its business, the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property, the timing and success of submission, acceptance and approval of regulatory filings. Many of these factors that will determine actual results are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict.