Theralase(R) Extends Warrants

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Theralase® Technologies Inc. ("Theralase" or the "Company") (TSXV:TLT)(OTCQB:TLTFF), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light, radiation, sound and/or drug-activated small molecules and their formulations, intended for the safe and effective destruction of various cancers, bacteria and viruses, is pleased to announce that the Company proposes to extend the expiry date of 10,000,000 share purchase warrants ("Warrants") from September 22, 2024 to September 22, 2027.

The Warrants were issued on September 22, 2022, pursuant to a private placement involving the issuance of 10,000,000 units of the Company. The Warrants are exercisable at $0.35 per share. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants will remain unchanged. The warrant expiry date extension is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Theralase® Technologies Inc.:

Theralase® is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light, radiation, sound and/or drug-activated small molecule compounds, their associated drug formulations and the light systems that activate them, with a primary objective of efficacy and a secondary objective of safety in the destruction of various cancers, bacteria and viruses.

Additional information is available at www.theralase.com and www.sedarplus.ca

