WireSeptember 24, 2024

Tobra Medical Presenting Next Generation Tobra Bone Basket Autograft Collection System at 2024 North American Spine Conference (NASS)

WAKE FOREST, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Tobra Medical, a specialty medical device company focused on autograft collection and preparation, is excited to present the next generation Tobra Bone Basket at the 2024 North American Spine Society (NASS) meeting. The recently released engineering upgrades will enhance the performance of Tobra's market leading autograft collection system.

AP News, Associated Press
WAKE FOREST, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Tobra Medical, a specialty medical device company focused on autograft collection and preparation, is excited to present the next generation Tobra Bone Basket at the 2024 North American Spine Society (NASS) meeting. The recently released engineering upgrades will enhance the performance of Tobra's market leading autograft collection system.

This next generation Tobra Bone Basket includes a solid-state graft compressor that produces a high quality and graft ready autograft output. In addition, the Tobra Bone Basket will also feature the Sure Flow "anti-clogging" technology for continuous filtration.

"With the enhanced Tobra Bone Basket, surgeons and surgical techs will no longer have to deal with frustrations of clogging issues of current collectors on the market," said Brad Collins, Tobra's Founder and President. "Tobra will also produce a high quality and moldable graft output with the only solid-state graft compressor on the market. These enhancements coupled with the proven mesh filtration basket will continue to provide patients with high quality autograft bone "Gold Standard" and ensure the Tobra Bone Basket will maintain the #1 collection system on the market for years to come."

For surgeons who would like to evaluate the Tobra Bone Basket, please visit https://tobramedical.com or call (866) 777-1505 or email info@tobramedical.com.

For sales agents who would like to represent Tobra Medical's product line, please contact Tobra Medical.

CONTACT:

https://tobramedical.com

info@tobramedical.com

(866) 777-1505

SOURCE: Tobra Medical Inc.

press release
