Tropical Weather-Atlantic for Sunday, September 22, 2024

High risk of development remains in western Caribbean this week; Two other areas being monitored

AccuWeather hurricane experts say there is a high risk for tropical storm formation in the western Caribbean or southern Gulf of Mexico between Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, where showers and

thunderstorms are expected to become better organized. AccuWeather was the first source to highlight both a medium and high risk for tropical development in this region.

If formation occurs, a landfall would be highly likely this week, possibly initially in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula or western Cuba, and eventually in the central or eastern Gulf coast. In addition,

due to the warm waters in the region, the storm can quickly gain strength and potentially become a hurricane. Historically, a storm moving northward from the Caribbean this time of year not only

strengthens, but if there is a lack of wind shear, can do so rapidly. Major hurricanes (maximum sustained wind speeds of at least 111 mph) have developed in similar situations in the past.