Tropical Weather-Atlantic for Thursday, September 26, 2024

Helene Organizing Further; Isaac Continues to the East

As Helene continues to move northward into the Gulf of Mexico, rapid strengthening is expected due to very warm water, and it is forecast to become a major hurricane before making landfall in the

Florida Panhandle Thursday evening, likely as a Category 4 storm. As the storm approaches the coast, destructive winds, life-threatening flooding and storm surge will occur across the Big Bend of

Florida. Helene will be a very large hurricane, bringing widespread effects over Florida, and impacts are expected far from the center.