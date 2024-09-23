Tropical Weather-Atlantic for Thursday, September 26, 2024
Helene Organizing Further; Isaac Continues to the East
As Helene continues to move northward into the Gulf of Mexico, rapid strengthening is expected due to very warm water, and it is forecast to become a major hurricane before making landfall in the
Florida Panhandle Thursday evening, likely as a Category 4 storm. As the storm approaches the coast, destructive winds, life-threatening flooding and storm surge will occur across the Big Bend of
Florida. Helene will be a very large hurricane, bringing widespread effects over Florida, and impacts are expected far from the center.
Due to impacts from flooding rainfall, damaging winds and storm surge, Helene is a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact
Tropical Storm Isaac formed in the central subtropical Atlantic late Wednesday evening and will generally move eastward across the Atlantic through this weekend before becoming extra tropical early
next week as it nears Europe.
An area west of Africa in the open Atlantic is being monitored for a high chance of tropical development later this week.
