Tropical Weather-Atlantic for Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Gordon remains a rainstorm; western Caribbean to heat up next week
Tropical Rainstorm Gordon will continue tracking northward in the open Atlantic through next week. No direct impacts to the United States are expected from this storm; however, Gordon could approach
the Azores early next week.
A medium chance for tropical development is being monitored over a large portion of the western Caribbean into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico next week. Interests along the northeastern and eastern
Gulf coast through the southeast Atlantic coast will need to monitor this potential going forward.
