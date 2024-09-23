Tropical Weather-Atlantic for Monday, September 23, 2024

Tropical rainstorm forms in the western Caribbean; two other areas being monitored

AccuWeather hurricane experts have determined that a cluster of showers and thunderstorms in the western Caribbean became a tropical rainstorm on Sunday in the western Caribbean. This tropical

rainstorm is expected to move north into the Gulf of Mexico and become a hurricane over the next couple of days. AccuWeather was the first source to highlight both a medium and high risk for tropical

development in this region.

This tropical rainstorm is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm by Tuesday as it drifts north toward the Yucatan peninsula and western Cuba. As the storm continues to move north, it is

expected to become a hurricane by the time it moves into the southern Gulf of Mexico with a landfall highly likely this week, possibly initially in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula or western Cuba, and

eventually in the central or eastern Gulf coast. In addition, due to the warm waters in the region, the storm can quickly gain strength and potentially become a major hurricane (maximum sustained

wind speeds of at least 111 mph).