Tropical Weather-Atlantic for Monday, September 23, 2024
Tropical rainstorm forms in the western Caribbean; two other areas being monitored
AccuWeather hurricane experts have determined that a cluster of showers and thunderstorms in the western Caribbean became a tropical rainstorm on Sunday in the western Caribbean. This tropical
rainstorm is expected to move north into the Gulf of Mexico and become a hurricane over the next couple of days. AccuWeather was the first source to highlight both a medium and high risk for tropical
development in this region.
This tropical rainstorm is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm by Tuesday as it drifts north toward the Yucatan peninsula and western Cuba. As the storm continues to move north, it is
expected to become a hurricane by the time it moves into the southern Gulf of Mexico with a landfall highly likely this week, possibly initially in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula or western Cuba, and
eventually in the central or eastern Gulf coast. In addition, due to the warm waters in the region, the storm can quickly gain strength and potentially become a major hurricane (maximum sustained
wind speeds of at least 111 mph).
Historically, a storm moving northward from the Caribbean this time of year not only strengthens, but if there is a lack of wind shear, can do so rapidly. Major hurricanes (maximum sustained wind
speeds of at least 111 mph) have developed in similar situations in the past.
The next name on the Atlantic list is Helene.
Interests in the Caribbean, Mexico and southern United States should closely monitor this potential storm and be ready to take quick action should formation occur by the middle of the week. Once
formation occurs, a landfall in the United States is expected to occur within 48 to 72 hours.
After the storm makes landfall, it can bring impacts from the lower Mississippi Valley to the Southeast and mid-Atlantic late this week into this upcoming weekend in the way of flooding rainfall,
gusty winds and even isolated tornadoes.
AccuWeather hurricane experts are also monitoring an area off the west coast of Africa that has a medium chance of development during the middle to late portions of this week.
Lastly, an area of low pressure several hundred miles southeast of Bermuda has a low chance of development today and Monday before losing the chance to gain tropical characteristics.
