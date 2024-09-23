Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
WireSeptember 20, 2024

Tropical Weather-Atlantic

Tropical Weather-Atlantic for Friday, September 20, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

Tropical Weather-Atlantic for Friday, September 20, 2024

_____

High Risk for Development Next Week in Western Caribbean; Gordon Hanging on in Central Atlantic

AccuWeather hurricane experts say there is a high risk of tropical storm formation in the western Caribbean or southern Gulf of Mexico between Tuesday and Thursday of next week, where showers and

thunderstorms are expected to become better organized. Interests in the Caribbean, Mexico and southern United States should closely monitor this potential storm and be ready to take quick action

should formation occur early next week.

If formation occurs, a landfall would be highly likely next week, possibly initially in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula or western Cuba and perhaps eventually in the southeastern U.S. In addition, due to

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

the warm waters in the region, the storm can quickly gain strength and potentially become a hurricane. Historically, a storm moving northward from the Caribbean this time of year not only strengthens

but does so rapidly if there is a lack of wind shear. Major hurricanes (maximum sustained wind speeds of at least 111 mph) have developed in similar situations in the past.

Tropical Rainstorm Gordon will continue tracking generally to the north over the open waters of the central Atlantic through the weekend. Gordon could regain tropical characteristics over the weekend

or early next week. Regardless of designation, no direct impacts to the U.S. are expected from this storm; however, Gordon could approach the Azores early next week.

Through the weekend, an additional area of low pressure is being monitored for a low chance of development a few hundred miles west-northwest of Tropical Rainstorm Gordon.

AccuWeather hurricane experts are also watching an area off the west coast of Africa that will have to be watched for development during the middle to late portions of next week.

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

Advertisement
Related
WireOct. 10
Severe solar storm could stress U.S. power grids even more
WireOct. 10
Rare comet brightens night skies in October
WireOct. 10
Social Security’s cost of living increase will be around 2.5...
WireSep. 28
The keg has been tapped in Germany
Related
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Special Advisor Dr. Michael Roizen to Discuss Telomir-1 and the Science of Longevity on Health Uncensored With Dr. Drew on the Fox Business Network This Sunday
WireSep. 26
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Special Advisor Dr. Michael Roizen to Discuss Telomir-1 and the Science of Longevity on Health Uncensored With Dr. Drew on the Fox Business Network This Sunday
Inspira Financial Appoints Visionary Health Care Leader Matt Marek as President to Drive Next Phase of Growth
WireSep. 26
Inspira Financial Appoints Visionary Health Care Leader Matt Marek as President to Drive Next Phase of Growth
Amazon Bestseller, 'Permission Granted,' Brings Readers on a Healing Journey this Fall
WireSep. 26
Amazon Bestseller, 'Permission Granted,' Brings Readers on a Healing Journey this Fall
Nexera Announces Resignation of Director/Officer
WireSep. 26
Nexera Announces Resignation of Director/Officer
Eccentric Artists’ All-Women Team Wins Best Nevada Film Award for 'HOME: A Mother of 3000'
WireSep. 26
Eccentric Artists’ All-Women Team Wins Best Nevada Film Award for 'HOME: A Mother of 3000'
Sokoman Minerals Reports Strongly-Mineralized Veining in the Western Trend Bulk-Sample Trench at Moosehead Gold Project, Central Newfoundland
WireSep. 26
Sokoman Minerals Reports Strongly-Mineralized Veining in the Western Trend Bulk-Sample Trench at Moosehead Gold Project, Central Newfoundland
Volkswagen’s Exclusive VW Gewürz Ketchup Brand Makes Its U.S. Debut at ChainFEST LA
WireSep. 26
Volkswagen’s Exclusive VW Gewürz Ketchup Brand Makes Its U.S. Debut at ChainFEST LA
Gruber Plastic Surgery's Guide: Choosing the Right Cosmetic Procedure for Best Results
WireSep. 26
Gruber Plastic Surgery's Guide: Choosing the Right Cosmetic Procedure for Best Results
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy