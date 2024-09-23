Tropical Weather-Atlantic for Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Powerful hurricane can impact the US later this week
A tropical rainstorm (designated Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 by the National Hurricane Center) continues to become better organized and is expected to become a tropical storm during the day on
Tuesday. Flooding rain and strong winds can move across western Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula Tuesday and Wednesday. Upon entering the Gulf of Mexico, rapid strengthening can occur due to very warm
water, and the storm is likely to become a major hurricane before making landfall in the Florida Panhandle Thursday afternoon. The storm may reach Category 4 status before landfall. As the storm
approaches the coast, flooding rain, destructive winds and a life-threatening storm surge will occur near where the storm makes landfall. Due to impacts from flooding rainfall, damaging winds and
storm surge, this rainstorm is a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in Mexico and Cuba and a 3 in the United States.
As the tropical rainstorm moves north, a wide swath of 1-2 inches of rain can extend from portions of Central America, northward to the Yucatan Peninsula and Mexico. Heavier rainfall amounts of
4-8 inches can occur across western Cuba, leading to flash flooding and mudslides in the higher terrain. As the storm moves toward the northern Gulf Coast, a wide swath of 2-4 inches of rain can
extend from Alabama through South Florida, into Missouri and North Carolina. Rainfall totals of 4-8 inches can extend across the Florida Panhandle and into the western Carolinas and eastern Alabama.
Near where the center makes landfall, rainfall totals can reach 6-12 inches with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches. This heavy rain can lead to widespread flooding near the center of
the storm. This can cause extensive flooding and standing water for days, causing delays in transportation. Flooding can occur as far north as the Ohio River Valley.
As the tropical rainstorm continues to strengthen, a wide swath of 40- to 60-mph wind gusts can occur across portions of the northeastern Yucatan Peninsula and western Cuba. These winds will be
strong enough to bring down trees and power lines. Much stronger winds are expected as the storm makes landfall on the Florida Panhandle. Wind gusts of 60-80 mph can occur across the Florida
Panhandle, as well as across southern Georgia and Alabama. Near where the center of circulation makes landfall, wind gusts can reach 120-130 mph with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 160 mph.
These winds can be strong enough to cause significant structural damage and bring power outages that may last for weeks. Gusty winds of 40-60 mph can extend north across much of the Southeast as the
storm moves north on Friday. This wind, combined with the rain, can bring down trees and power lines.
The next name on the Atlantic list is Helene.
Interests in the Caribbean, Mexico and the southern United States should closely monitor this potential storm and be ready to take quick action should formation occur by the middle of the week.
Once formation occurs, a landfall in the United States is expected to occur within 48 to 72 hours.
After the storm makes landfall, it can bring impacts from the lower Mississippi Valley to the Southeast and mid-Atlantic late this week into this upcoming weekend in the way of flooding rainfall,
gusty winds and even isolated tornadoes.
AccuWeather hurricane experts are also monitoring an area off the west coast of Africa that has a high chance of development during the middle to late portions of this week.
