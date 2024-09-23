Tropical Weather-Atlantic for Tuesday, September 24, 2024

_____

Powerful hurricane can impact the US later this week

A tropical rainstorm (designated Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 by the National Hurricane Center) continues to become better organized and is expected to become a tropical storm during the day on

Tuesday. Flooding rain and strong winds can move across western Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula Tuesday and Wednesday. Upon entering the Gulf of Mexico, rapid strengthening can occur due to very warm

water, and the storm is likely to become a major hurricane before making landfall in the Florida Panhandle Thursday afternoon. The storm may reach Category 4 status before landfall. As the storm

approaches the coast, flooding rain, destructive winds and a life-threatening storm surge will occur near where the storm makes landfall. Due to impacts from flooding rainfall, damaging winds and

storm surge, this rainstorm is a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in Mexico and Cuba and a 3 in the United States.

As the tropical rainstorm moves north, a wide swath of 1-2 inches of rain can extend from portions of Central America, northward to the Yucatan Peninsula and Mexico. Heavier rainfall amounts of

4-8 inches can occur across western Cuba, leading to flash flooding and mudslides in the higher terrain. As the storm moves toward the northern Gulf Coast, a wide swath of 2-4 inches of rain can

extend from Alabama through South Florida, into Missouri and North Carolina. Rainfall totals of 4-8 inches can extend across the Florida Panhandle and into the western Carolinas and eastern Alabama.

Near where the center makes landfall, rainfall totals can reach 6-12 inches with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches. This heavy rain can lead to widespread flooding near the center of

the storm. This can cause extensive flooding and standing water for days, causing delays in transportation. Flooding can occur as far north as the Ohio River Valley.