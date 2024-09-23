Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
WireSeptember 24, 2024

Tropical Weather-Atlantic

Tropical Weather-Atlantic for Tuesday, September 24, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

Tropical Weather-Atlantic for Tuesday, September 24, 2024

_____

Powerful hurricane can impact the US later this week

A tropical rainstorm (designated Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 by the National Hurricane Center) continues to become better organized and is expected to become a tropical storm during the day on

Tuesday. Flooding rain and strong winds can move across western Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula Tuesday and Wednesday. Upon entering the Gulf of Mexico, rapid strengthening can occur due to very warm

water, and the storm is likely to become a major hurricane before making landfall in the Florida Panhandle Thursday afternoon. The storm may reach Category 4 status before landfall. As the storm

approaches the coast, flooding rain, destructive winds and a life-threatening storm surge will occur near where the storm makes landfall. Due to impacts from flooding rainfall, damaging winds and

storm surge, this rainstorm is a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in Mexico and Cuba and a 3 in the United States.

As the tropical rainstorm moves north, a wide swath of 1-2 inches of rain can extend from portions of Central America, northward to the Yucatan Peninsula and Mexico. Heavier rainfall amounts of

4-8 inches can occur across western Cuba, leading to flash flooding and mudslides in the higher terrain. As the storm moves toward the northern Gulf Coast, a wide swath of 2-4 inches of rain can

extend from Alabama through South Florida, into Missouri and North Carolina. Rainfall totals of 4-8 inches can extend across the Florida Panhandle and into the western Carolinas and eastern Alabama.

Near where the center makes landfall, rainfall totals can reach 6-12 inches with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches. This heavy rain can lead to widespread flooding near the center of

the storm. This can cause extensive flooding and standing water for days, causing delays in transportation. Flooding can occur as far north as the Ohio River Valley.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

As the tropical rainstorm continues to strengthen, a wide swath of 40- to 60-mph wind gusts can occur across portions of the northeastern Yucatan Peninsula and western Cuba. These winds will be

strong enough to bring down trees and power lines. Much stronger winds are expected as the storm makes landfall on the Florida Panhandle. Wind gusts of 60-80 mph can occur across the Florida

Panhandle, as well as across southern Georgia and Alabama. Near where the center of circulation makes landfall, wind gusts can reach 120-130 mph with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 160 mph.

These winds can be strong enough to cause significant structural damage and bring power outages that may last for weeks. Gusty winds of 40-60 mph can extend north across much of the Southeast as the

storm moves north on Friday. This wind, combined with the rain, can bring down trees and power lines.

The next name on the Atlantic list is Helene.

Interests in the Caribbean, Mexico and the southern United States should closely monitor this potential storm and be ready to take quick action should formation occur by the middle of the week.

Once formation occurs, a landfall in the United States is expected to occur within 48 to 72 hours.

After the storm makes landfall, it can bring impacts from the lower Mississippi Valley to the Southeast and mid-Atlantic late this week into this upcoming weekend in the way of flooding rainfall,

gusty winds and even isolated tornadoes.

AccuWeather hurricane experts are also monitoring an area off the west coast of Africa that has a high chance of development during the middle to late portions of this week.

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

Advertisement
Related
WireOct. 10
Severe solar storm could stress U.S. power grids even more
WireOct. 10
Rare comet brightens night skies in October
WireOct. 10
Social Security’s cost of living increase will be around 2.5...
WireSep. 28
The keg has been tapped in Germany
Related
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Special Advisor Dr. Michael Roizen to Discuss Telomir-1 and the Science of Longevity on Health Uncensored With Dr. Drew on the Fox Business Network This Sunday
WireSep. 26
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Special Advisor Dr. Michael Roizen to Discuss Telomir-1 and the Science of Longevity on Health Uncensored With Dr. Drew on the Fox Business Network This Sunday
Inspira Financial Appoints Visionary Health Care Leader Matt Marek as President to Drive Next Phase of Growth
WireSep. 26
Inspira Financial Appoints Visionary Health Care Leader Matt Marek as President to Drive Next Phase of Growth
Amazon Bestseller, 'Permission Granted,' Brings Readers on a Healing Journey this Fall
WireSep. 26
Amazon Bestseller, 'Permission Granted,' Brings Readers on a Healing Journey this Fall
Nexera Announces Resignation of Director/Officer
WireSep. 26
Nexera Announces Resignation of Director/Officer
Eccentric Artists’ All-Women Team Wins Best Nevada Film Award for 'HOME: A Mother of 3000'
WireSep. 26
Eccentric Artists’ All-Women Team Wins Best Nevada Film Award for 'HOME: A Mother of 3000'
Sokoman Minerals Reports Strongly-Mineralized Veining in the Western Trend Bulk-Sample Trench at Moosehead Gold Project, Central Newfoundland
WireSep. 26
Sokoman Minerals Reports Strongly-Mineralized Veining in the Western Trend Bulk-Sample Trench at Moosehead Gold Project, Central Newfoundland
Volkswagen’s Exclusive VW Gewürz Ketchup Brand Makes Its U.S. Debut at ChainFEST LA
WireSep. 26
Volkswagen’s Exclusive VW Gewürz Ketchup Brand Makes Its U.S. Debut at ChainFEST LA
Gruber Plastic Surgery's Guide: Choosing the Right Cosmetic Procedure for Best Results
WireSep. 26
Gruber Plastic Surgery's Guide: Choosing the Right Cosmetic Procedure for Best Results
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy