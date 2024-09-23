Tropical Weather-Pacific for Monday, September 23, 2024
Eastern Pacific:
Two areas of concern in the East Pacific this week
A tropical wave and its associated showers and thunderstorms south of Baja California have a medium chance of gaining tropical organization during the early to middle parts of this week. While
most impacts would likely remain offshore, the storm could come close enough to the coast to bring flooding rainfall and gusty winds along the immediate coastline of Michoac
Oaxaca.
An additional area of concern, Tropical Depression Ten-E, off the far southern Mexico coastline will bring heavy rainfall and the risk of significant flash flooding and mudslides to the coastal
Mexican states of Chiapas and Oaxaca. This is likely to become a tropical storm.
Western Pacific:
There is no Western Pacific tropical discussion at this time.
Southern Pacific:
No new information for this time period.
