Tropical Weather-Pacific for Friday, September 20, 2024

_____

Eastern Pacific:

Watching two areas for potential development

There are currently no organized tropical systems across the basin and none are expected to develop through the rest of this week. However, AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring an area with a

medium chance for development well off the west coast of Mexico between Sept. 21-23 and another area with a low chance for development near the far southern coast of Mexico and Guatemala between