Tropical Weather-Pacific for Sunday, September 22, 2024

_____

Eastern Pacific:

Two areas of potential development being monitored

There are currently no organized tropical systems across the basin and none are expected to develop through Saturday. However, AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring an area with a medium chance

for development well off the west coast of Mexico between Sept. 22-24, and another area with a low chance for development near the far southern coast of Mexico and Guatemala between Sept. 24-26.