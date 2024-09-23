Sections
WireSeptember 24, 2024

Tropical Weather-Pacific

Tropical Weather-Pacific for Tuesday, September 24, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

_____

Eastern Pacific:

John makes landfall

John made landfall late Monday evening on the southeastern coast of the Mexican State of Guerrero, just east of Cruz Grande, as an intense category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson wind scale.

Now that John has made landfall it will quickly lose wind intensity as it moves into the mountainous terrain of southern Mexico. Still, John will continue to bring torrential rainfall over the

mountains of southern Mexico, leading to widespread, catastrophic flooding and landslides.

Due to life-threatening flooding rainfall, damaging wind gusts and storm surge, John is a 3 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in Mexico.

As John heads northeastward towards the Mexican state of Guerrero, rainfall will continue to spread over much of the area. Rainfall of 1-2 inches will stretch from near Acapulco to western Oaxaca.

The heaviest rain will fall along the coast of Guerrero and into the higher terrain close to the coast, with widespread areas of 4-8 inches of rain. 8-16 inches of rain will be mainly confined to

extreme southern Guerrero, close to landfall with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 50 inches is expected. Rainfall of this extent can cause catastrophic flooding, landslides and road closures

for days to weeks. Flash flooding, especially in mountainous terrain, can be life-threatening.

As John begins to move onshore, strong wind gusts will be close to where the storm makes landfall. Wind gusts of 40-60 mph will stretch from the western border of the Mexican state of Oaxaca to

near Acapulco. Wind gusts as high as 80-100 mph will extend inland through the mountains of southern Guerrero. As the storm makes landfall near the border of Guerrero and Oaxaca, wind gusts of

120-130 mph are expected with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 140 mph. Wind of this degree can bring down trees and power lines and cause significant damage to homes and businesses, even

secure structures.

In addition, a tropical wave and its associated showers and thunderstorms south of Baja California have a low chance of gaining tropical organization during the early to middle parts of this week.

While most impacts would likely remain offshore, the storm could come close enough to the coast to bring flooding rainfall and gusty winds along the immediate coastline of Michoac

Oaxaca.

Western Pacific:

There is no Western Pacific tropical discussion at this time.

Southern Pacific:

No new information for this time period.

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

