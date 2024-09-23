Tropical Weather-Pacific for Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Eastern Pacific:

John makes landfall

John made landfall late Monday evening on the southeastern coast of the Mexican State of Guerrero, just east of Cruz Grande, as an intense category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson wind scale.

Now that John has made landfall it will quickly lose wind intensity as it moves into the mountainous terrain of southern Mexico. Still, John will continue to bring torrential rainfall over the

mountains of southern Mexico, leading to widespread, catastrophic flooding and landslides.

Due to life-threatening flooding rainfall, damaging wind gusts and storm surge, John is a 3 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in Mexico.

As John heads northeastward towards the Mexican state of Guerrero, rainfall will continue to spread over much of the area. Rainfall of 1-2 inches will stretch from near Acapulco to western Oaxaca.

The heaviest rain will fall along the coast of Guerrero and into the higher terrain close to the coast, with widespread areas of 4-8 inches of rain. 8-16 inches of rain will be mainly confined to

extreme southern Guerrero, close to landfall with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 50 inches is expected. Rainfall of this extent can cause catastrophic flooding, landslides and road closures

for days to weeks. Flash flooding, especially in mountainous terrain, can be life-threatening.