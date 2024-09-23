TrainAlta (www.trainalta.com) partners with gyms and coaches to deliver a range of consumer products that drive participation in martial arts for fans and beginners.

Hype (www.hype.co) is a mobile marketing platform designed to help gym owners, coaches and athlete partners grow revenue from their followers and audiences in today's age of social media.

MixedMartialArts.com (www.mixedmartialarts.com) is a leading platform for the MMA community, providing access to MMA news and media, fighter data, fight schedules and access to the legendary Underground forum.

For further information about Alta Global Group Limited (NYSE American: MMA), please visit www.altaglobalgroup.com or https://ir.altaglobalgroup.com/news-events/presentations for a copy of our latest corporate presentation.

Follow us on social media via https://www.facebook.com/trainaltahttps://x.com/altaglobalgrouphttps://www.instagram.com/trainalta/ or https://au.linkedin.com/company/trainalta

* Economics stated above are based on average actual operating data for the last 3 fiscal years to 30 June 2023, with 120 programs and 2,914 participants. Above are on a USD basis, applying a conversion rate of 1.49 USD/AUD. The revenue projection is based on the following assumptions: the Warrior Training Program averages 24 participants per program (see Presentation dated July 8, 2024); generating USD$1,004 in gross revenue per participant (see Presentation dated July 8, 2024); each UFC Gym, consisting of both corporate owned locations and franchises, of which there are currently 150 worldwide, is proposed to run two programs annually and Alta processes 100% of the payments and distributes up to 70% back to UFC Gym. This revenue projection is contingent upon the assumptions listed above and should be considered as an estimate based on historical data and current operational strategies. Actual results may vary due to factors such as changes in participation rates, program offerings, gym expansion, and market conditions.

