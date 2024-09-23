US Forecast for Saturday, September 21, 2024
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;80;56;75;56;Partly sunny;SSE;5;68%;7%;3
Albuquerque, NM;88;64;83;52;Partly sunny, breezy;N;14;32%;9%;7
Anchorage, AK;53;39;51;38;Plenty of sun;SE;5;67%;3%;2
Asheville, NC;80;55;83;55;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;3;69%;43%;6
Atlanta, GA;91;65;91;65;Mostly sunny and hot;S;5;59%;3%;7
Atlantic City, NJ;76;64;73;64;Windy with some sun;NE;19;71%;25%;5
Austin, TX;99;76;97;73;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;6;57%;5%;7
Baltimore, MD;87;64;81;65;Partly sunny, humid;ESE;6;67%;85%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;92;71;96;70;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;7;62%;2%;7
Billings, MT;79;44;60;43;Cooler with sunshine;SE;7;57%;2%;4
Birmingham, AL;91;65;92;66;Mostly sunny, warm;S;4;57%;4%;7
Bismarck, ND;83;50;66;42;Breezy and cooler;NW;15;59%;5%;4
Boise, ID;78;48;75;50;Sunny and delightful;NNE;7;41%;0%;5
Boston, MA;64;59;64;57;A couple of showers;NNE;19;82%;97%;1
Bridgeport, CT;78;60;72;55;Breezy;NNE;15;65%;27%;3
Buffalo, NY;83;65;78;60;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;68%;75%;4
Burlington, VT;79;58;75;56;Clouds and sun, nice;SE;5;65%;16%;3
Caribou, ME;71;46;69;46;Partly sunny;ENE;7;63%;0%;4
Casper, WY;82;40;64;33;Breezy and cooler;NE;14;48%;4%;5
Charleston, SC;81;69;85;68;Sunny and humid;ESE;9;72%;3%;7
Charleston, WV;91;61;90;61;A t-shower in spots;SSE;5;62%;45%;4
Charlotte, NC;88;64;87;64;Mostly sunny, humid;S;5;71%;55%;6
Cheyenne, WY;83;46;63;40;A t-storm around;E;15;45%;93%;5
Chicago, IL;89;69;85;70;Partly sunny, warm;S;6;54%;70%;5
Cleveland, OH;79;70;78;66;Clouds and sun, warm;SE;9;71%;7%;5
Columbia, SC;89;65;90;65;Sunny and humid;SSE;5;66%;4%;6
Columbus, OH;90;66;94;60;Partly sunny and hot;NNE;6;52%;5%;5
Concord, NH;68;57;62;52;Some sun, less humid;NNW;6;84%;20%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;99;77;97;75;Hot;SSE;10;54%;9%;7
Denver, CO;90;53;69;41;A shower and t-storm;N;9;42%;100%;4
Des Moines, IA;91;68;83;57;Thunderstorms;NNW;11;76%;99%;4
Detroit, MI;83;63;86;63;Sun and clouds, warm;E;6;65%;3%;5
Dodge City, KS;95;70;84;56;Heavy p.m. t-storms;NE;18;61%;100%;2
Duluth, MN;77;53;76;50;A t-storm around;NW;8;71%;45%;4
El Paso, TX;98;73;94;62;Very warm;NW;13;28%;3%;7
Fairbanks, AK;49;35;47;35;Rain and drizzle;E;6;77%;88%;0
Fargo, ND;79;56;68;44;Increasingly windy;NW;16;65%;10%;4
Grand Junction, CO;88;56;75;51;Not as warm;ESE;8;32%;98%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;82;59;87;63;Clouds and sun, warm;ESE;6;65%;26%;5
Hartford, CT;73;61;68;54;Breezy;N;14;70%;20%;2
Helena, MT;74;41;64;41;Partly sunny;SSW;6;56%;0%;4
Honolulu, HI;88;76;88;74;A few showers;NE;14;56%;90%;7
Houston, TX;95;76;94;74;Sunshine and warm;SE;7;63%;6%;7
Indianapolis, IN;89;64;94;66;Hot;SE;4;61%;26%;5
Jackson, MS;94;70;95;69;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;5;56%;3%;7
Jacksonville, FL;88;71;86;70;Sunshine and breezy;NE;14;75%;35%;7
Juneau, AK;54;45;53;46;Rain;SW;12;96%;99%;1
Kansas City, MO;96;76;85;69;A shower and t-storm;SW;7;71%;100%;2
Knoxville, TN;89;61;93;64;Hot;ENE;4;60%;9%;6
Las Vegas, NV;86;67;92;67;Sunshine;NNE;7;28%;0%;6
Lexington, KY;91;68;90;66;A stray t-shower;WSW;6;63%;47%;5
Little Rock, AR;96;72;97;71;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;7;60%;10%;6
Long Beach, CA;75;64;76;63;Mostly sunny;W;6;65%;0%;6
Los Angeles, CA;75;61;77;61;Turning sunny;SW;6;67%;0%;6
Louisville, KY;91;70;93;68;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;5;65%;34%;5
Madison, WI;85;58;91;64;Very warm and humid;SSW;8;52%;42%;4
Memphis, TN;90;73;91;72;Sunshine and warm;SSE;6;61%;10%;6
Miami, FL;88;77;89;78;A t-storm around;NE;7;72%;49%;7
Milwaukee, WI;87;61;85;68;Clouds and sun, warm;S;8;54%;36%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;83;64;80;54;A stray p.m. t-storm;NNW;12;58%;46%;4
Mobile, AL;92;68;94;69;Mostly sunny, warm;S;7;58%;4%;7
Montgomery, AL;92;64;88;65;Mostly sunny, warm;S;5;57%;3%;7
Mt. Washington, NH;49;41;47;38;Breezy with some sun;ENE;24;71%;15%;2
Nashville, TN;93;65;94;68;Partly sunny and hot;WSW;5;57%;21%;5
New Orleans, LA;93;74;94;74;A couple of showers;SE;8;64%;66%;7
New York, NY;82;63;79;62;Partly sunny, breezy;NE;15;61%;6%;4
Newark, NJ;82;60;79;60;Partly sunny, breezy;NE;15;57%;11%;4
Norfolk, VA;80;62;81;67;Partly sunny;ESE;6;68%;13%;6
Oklahoma City, OK;101;75;98;73;Hot;S;12;47%;17%;6
Olympia, WA;67;44;72;45;Mostly cloudy;N;5;67%;8%;3
Omaha, NE;93;66;86;55;Thunderstorms;N;11;72%;99%;3
Orlando, FL;90;74;89;74;A t-storm around;NNE;9;70%;47%;7
Philadelphia, PA;83;64;82;61;Partial sunshine;E;7;55%;85%;5
Phoenix, AZ;96;69;92;71;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;6;33%;1%;7
Pittsburgh, PA;87;65;88;62;A t-shower in spots;ESE;6;60%;43%;5
Portland, ME;65;57;64;56;Breezy;N;15;76%;13%;2
Portland, OR;71;49;76;54;Nice with some sun;N;6;57%;2%;4
Providence, RI;64;58;62;55;A couple of showers;N;16;89%;97%;1
Raleigh, NC;83;62;85;65;Mostly sunny, humid;S;5;68%;80%;6
Reno, NV;78;48;80;50;Sunshine;NW;6;32%;0%;5
Richmond, VA;82;61;84;66;Clouds and sun;SE;5;66%;44%;5
Roswell, NM;91;69;92;61;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;WNW;11;54%;80%;5
Sacramento, CA;91;57;90;58;Plenty of sun;S;5;49%;0%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;80;54;77;55;Sunshine, pleasant;S;7;43%;11%;5
San Antonio, TX;98;79;97;76;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;8;59%;7%;8
San Diego, CA;72;63;72;63;Turning sunny;NW;8;73%;0%;5
San Francisco, CA;63;56;67;55;Turning sunny;WSW;10;78%;0%;5
Savannah, GA;87;69;87;66;Sunny and delightful;E;7;70%;26%;7
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;65;49;69;52;Mainly cloudy;NNE;7;63%;12%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;88;63;79;53;Partly sunny, breezy;N;13;56%;13%;5
Spokane, WA;76;42;74;46;Mostly sunny;ESE;4;31%;0%;4
Springfield, IL;91;63;87;68;A thunderstorm;SSW;7;74%;93%;4
St. Louis, MO;92;71;87;71;A t-storm in spots;S;7;70%;79%;3
Tampa, FL;92;71;87;71;Partly sunny;ENE;7;70%;24%;8
Toledo, OH;88;61;88;56;Partly sunny, warm;ENE;5;63%;3%;5
Tucson, AZ;92;61;85;63;Sunny and nice;E;6;26%;0%;7
Tulsa, OK;97;76;101;76;Hot;S;8;47%;21%;6
Vero Beach, FL;88;73;88;73;A t-storm around;NE;9;72%;66%;7
Washington, DC;86;62;83;65;Partly sunny, humid;ESE;6;67%;85%;4
Wichita, KS;96;75;98;68;A shower and t-storm;N;15;49%;96%;2
Wilmington, DE;82;60;80;62;Partial sunshine;ESE;6;64%;86%;4
