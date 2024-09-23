US Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2024
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;81;59;86;59;Decreasing clouds;ENE;6;59%;26%;4
Albuquerque, NM;82;58;87;61;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;29%;1%;7
Anchorage, AK;52;44;55;42;Partly sunny;N;5;74%;44%;2
Asheville, NC;71;57;77;55;A couple of showers;NW;4;82%;86%;4
Atlanta, GA;81;64;85;65;Mostly sunny, humid;NNE;6;67%;25%;7
Atlantic City, NJ;74;67;73;66;Windy;N;19;84%;96%;1
Austin, TX;99;76;99;75;Hot;SSE;5;60%;1%;8
Baltimore, MD;80;64;83;62;Mist in the morning;N;7;64%;59%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;90;73;93;71;Partly sunny, warm;S;6;69%;27%;7
Billings, MT;61;56;76;55;Warmer;SSW;12;51%;5%;2
Birmingham, AL;84;64;86;64;Sunny and humid;NNW;6;67%;25%;7
Bismarck, ND;84;57;75;48;Partly sunny, windy;W;18;65%;28%;3
Boise, ID;72;53;76;56;Clouds and sun, nice;ENE;7;52%;0%;5
Boston, MA;75;63;71;63;A little rain;NNE;15;82%;97%;1
Bridgeport, CT;73;63;76;63;Mostly cloudy, windy;NNE;19;73%;93%;2
Buffalo, NY;82;61;81;58;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;6;65%;2%;5
Burlington, VT;84;58;83;58;Partly sunny;NE;6;60%;4%;5
Caribou, ME;86;56;78;54;Mostly cloudy, warm;ENE;6;67%;34%;3
Casper, WY;73;44;78;41;Breezy with some sun;SW;14;35%;7%;5
Charleston, SC;82;69;82;68;A shower or two;ENE;6;81%;89%;4
Charleston, WV;87;59;84;58;A couple of showers;NE;4;71%;85%;2
Charlotte, NC;77;65;80;65;A shower or two;NNE;6;79%;83%;4
Cheyenne, WY;76;46;79;45;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;10;26%;7%;5
Chicago, IL;84;65;84;68;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;6;54%;13%;5
Cleveland, OH;77;65;78;65;Partly sunny, warm;E;8;75%;3%;5
Columbia, SC;85;65;83;65;A shower or two;NNE;5;78%;82%;3
Columbus, OH;88;62;87;60;Partly sunny, warm;E;6;59%;10%;4
Concord, NH;83;54;78;60;Mostly cloudy;NE;5;66%;84%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;76;98;76;Sunny and hot;SSE;9;59%;2%;7
Denver, CO;86;50;86;55;Mostly sunny;S;8;20%;6%;6
Des Moines, IA;87;68;89;65;Mostly sunny;S;11;63%;57%;5
Detroit, MI;82;60;82;62;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;6;70%;6%;5
Dodge City, KS;95;66;95;61;Mostly sunny and hot;NNE;11;41%;5%;6
Duluth, MN;86;63;79;60;Heavy p.m. t-storms;SW;10;77%;87%;4
El Paso, TX;95;68;98;72;Hot;ENE;7;24%;4%;8
Fairbanks, AK;51;43;50;35;A couple of showers;WSW;7;78%;80%;1
Fargo, ND;80;65;80;57;Breezy;WSW;15;58%;18%;3
Grand Junction, CO;79;51;84;56;Mostly sunny, nice;E;9;27%;0%;6
Grand Rapids, MI;83;58;88;61;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;5;58%;4%;5
Hartford, CT;76;63;76;64;Breezy with a shower;NNE;14;72%;95%;1
Helena, MT;62;51;74;48;Warmer with clearing;SSW;7;51%;0%;4
Honolulu, HI;90;78;89;76;Breezy in the p.m.;ENE;13;54%;11%;10
Houston, TX;96;76;97;75;Mostly sunny and hot;S;6;63%;4%;8
Indianapolis, IN;87;61;91;60;Very warm;ESE;4;54%;0%;5
Jackson, MS;89;68;90;65;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;62%;3%;7
Jacksonville, FL;88;71;86;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;6;79%;48%;7
Juneau, AK;53;48;53;45;Rain tapering off;ESE;7;91%;99%;1
Kansas City, MO;91;73;91;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;10;62%;57%;5
Knoxville, TN;82;63;87;62;Humid;NNE;3;72%;26%;5
Las Vegas, NV;88;64;89;68;Sun and clouds;NE;7;17%;25%;6
Lexington, KY;83;64;88;62;Partly sunny, warm;SE;6;62%;2%;6
Little Rock, AR;89;63;92;67;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;5;59%;1%;6
Long Beach, CA;75;64;75;63;Some sun returning;W;7;62%;33%;4
Los Angeles, CA;78;62;76;60;Clouds breaking;SSW;6;63%;33%;6
Louisville, KY;84;65;92;61;Partly sunny and hot;NNE;5;59%;2%;6
Madison, WI;83;55;88;64;Sunny and very warm;SSE;8;51%;89%;5
Memphis, TN;88;66;89;68;Sunny and humid;ENE;4;67%;1%;6
Miami, FL;91;78;87;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;6;79%;84%;6
Milwaukee, WI;78;60;83;68;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;9;60%;56%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;86;67;84;62;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;14;68%;80%;3
Mobile, AL;89;70;93;66;Sunny;N;5;61%;7%;7
Montgomery, AL;92;63;84;66;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;6;61%;4%;7
Mt. Washington, NH;61;53;58;48;Breezy in the a.m.;ENE;19;59%;28%;1
Nashville, TN;84;64;89;62;Warm with sunshine;WNW;5;62%;26%;6
New Orleans, LA;90;74;91;74;Showers around;SSW;7;71%;70%;8
New York, NY;75;68;77;67;Breezy;NNE;15;65%;85%;3
Newark, NJ;77;65;80;65;Breezy;NNE;15;62%;85%;3
Norfolk, VA;76;69;76;68;A shower or two;WNW;8;80%;93%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;94;74;99;74;A t-storm around;S;14;55%;42%;6
Olympia, WA;68;53;67;49;Low clouds may break;SW;5;75%;2%;3
Omaha, NE;89;71;92;59;Breezy and hot;N;15;61%;24%;5
Orlando, FL;93;75;90;74;A t-storm around;NNE;6;68%;65%;7
Philadelphia, PA;79;66;84;64;Breezy;NNE;14;59%;36%;3
Phoenix, AZ;96;74;98;74;Mostly sunny;W;7;22%;3%;7
Pittsburgh, PA;76;64;83;59;Partly sunny;NW;5;64%;10%;5
Portland, ME;80;57;72;61;Rather cloudy;ENE;6;77%;88%;2
Portland, OR;73;56;73;53;Low clouds breaking;NNW;6;65%;2%;4
Providence, RI;76;64;71;62;A little rain, windy;NNE;19;86%;99%;1
Raleigh, NC;82;67;80;65;A shower or two;N;6;80%;82%;3
Reno, NV;67;45;66;47;An afternoon shower;W;3;60%;68%;4
Richmond, VA;74;65;78;65;A shower or two;NNW;7;74%;81%;1
Roswell, NM;98;63;99;67;Hot;SSE;10;31%;11%;7
Sacramento, CA;77;55;87;56;Partly sunny;S;6;56%;1%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;72;52;77;54;Clouds limiting sun;SE;7;40%;0%;4
San Antonio, TX;98;78;99;78;Hot;SSE;7;59%;3%;8
San Diego, CA;73;64;73;64;Clouds breaking;WNW;8;69%;31%;4
San Francisco, CA;69;55;66;55;Partly sunny;WSW;11;81%;1%;5
Savannah, GA;82;69;86;68;Partly sunny, humid;SE;5;72%;31%;7
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;68;53;66;52;Decreasing clouds;W;5;78%;4%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;83;66;84;55;Partly sunny;WNW;9;61%;10%;5
Spokane, WA;80;51;79;49;Mostly sunny;SSW;9;44%;2%;4
Springfield, IL;89;55;92;66;Very warm;S;5;49%;26%;5
St. Louis, MO;90;58;91;66;Sunny and hot;S;6;53%;10%;5
Tampa, FL;90;72;85;72;A t-storm around;NNW;5;74%;73%;7
Toledo, OH;82;59;81;57;Partly sunny, warm;E;5;72%;6%;5
Tucson, AZ;93;67;94;65;Plenty of sun;S;7;24%;0%;7
Tulsa, OK;94;73;98;75;A t-storm around;SSE;9;59%;42%;6
Vero Beach, FL;93;72;90;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;75%;68%;8
Washington, DC;76;64;81;61;Misty in the morning;NNW;7;70%;45%;3
Wichita, KS;93;72;100;66;A t-storm around;S;16;54%;43%;6
Wilmington, DE;78;64;80;64;Breezy;N;14;67%;35%;2
