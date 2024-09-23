Sections
WireSeptember 25, 2024

US Forecast

US Forecast for Thursday, September 26, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

US Forecast for Thursday, September 26, 2024

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;64;58;67;54;Heavy rain, t-storm;WSW;8;95%;98%;1

Albuquerque, NM;88;59;90;62;Very warm;SE;6;30%;0%;6

Anchorage, AK;51;41;52;42;Rain tapering off;E;5;80%;97%;1

Asheville, NC;79;63;68;66;Humid with downpours;ESE;4;96%;100%;1

Atlanta, GA;83;67;72;65;Rain and wind;NE;13;91%;100%;1

Atlantic City, NJ;70;66;76;70;Warmer with a shower;SSW;11;88%;88%;1

Austin, TX;93;65;89;62;Sunny and breezy;N;14;46%;1%;7

Baltimore, MD;73;67;79;68;Warmer with a shower;S;6;88%;88%;1

Baton Rouge, LA;91;70;89;62;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;14;57%;1%;7

Billings, MT;95;64;87;53;Warm with sunshine;E;10;27%;5%;4

Birmingham, AL;77;66;77;64;Some wind and rain;N;13;80%;100%;1

Bismarck, ND;86;55;91;47;Windy;NW;15;46%;8%;4

Boise, ID;95;61;83;58;Sunny and not as hot;ENE;7;40%;0%;4

Boston, MA;64;57;68;59;Heavy rain, t-storm;WSW;10;87%;100%;1

Bridgeport, CT;65;61;73;62;Heavy rain, t-storm;NW;9;88%;100%;1

Buffalo, NY;71;64;73;55;Decreasing clouds;ENE;7;78%;15%;2

Burlington, VT;62;57;66;56;A shower and t-storm;SW;10;87%;99%;1

Caribou, ME;59;53;57;52;Periods of rain;SSE;9;89%;99%;1

Casper, WY;91;55;90;42;Breezy;NNW;16;19%;5%;5

Charleston, SC;82;76;82;77;A shower and t-storm;ESE;20;86%;100%;1

Charleston, WV;74;64;78;68;An afternoon shower;E;5;84%;86%;2

Charlotte, NC;85;70;76;71;A couple of showers;E;8;88%;100%;1

Cheyenne, WY;82;51;89;52;Very warm;NW;12;21%;6%;5

Chicago, IL;74;60;74;65;Nice with sunshine;NE;7;68%;3%;5

Cleveland, OH;75;67;75;65;Decreasing clouds;ENE;10;75%;11%;2

Columbia, SC;89;73;78;73;Some wind and rain;E;14;88%;100%;1

Columbus, OH;77;61;79;65;Decreasing clouds;NE;5;78%;44%;2

Concord, NH;61;55;62;52;Heavy rain, t-storm;NW;5;97%;100%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;83;63;84;62;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;9;53%;1%;6

Denver, CO;89;56;92;60;Hot;WSW;6;25%;5%;5

Des Moines, IA;79;55;81;55;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;5;56%;0%;5

Detroit, MI;77;57;77;58;Clouds and sun, warm;NE;7;64%;3%;4

Dodge City, KS;83;52;83;52;Sunny and nice;SSE;10;49%;1%;5

Duluth, MN;81;53;74;54;Sunny and warm;NE;6;73%;3%;4

El Paso, TX;94;68;94;68;Sunny and very warm;SE;6;32%;0%;7

Fairbanks, AK;48;39;48;37;Cloudy;WNW;4;80%;55%;0

Fargo, ND;84;56;86;54;Increasingly windy;SSE;16;47%;10%;4

Grand Junction, CO;91;59;92;58;Hot;ENE;8;23%;0%;5

Grand Rapids, MI;73;51;77;54;Partly sunny, warm;ENE;5;69%;3%;4

Hartford, CT;64;58;70;59;Heavy rain, t-storm;WSW;8;88%;100%;1

Helena, MT;91;56;77;47;Mostly sunny, cooler;SSW;9;42%;0%;4

Honolulu, HI;89;76;88;75;Rain and drizzle;NE;12;57%;74%;8

Houston, TX;91;71;90;66;Mostly sunny, breezy;N;15;51%;0%;7

Indianapolis, IN;73;59;74;64;Partly sunny;NE;8;77%;69%;2

Jackson, MS;82;64;85;62;Partly sunny, breezy;NNW;14;58%;56%;6

Jacksonville, FL;90;76;84;79;Rain and wind;SSE;28;90%;99%;2

Juneau, AK;50;43;53;38;Clearing;NNE;9;80%;6%;2

Kansas City, MO;80;56;79;57;Partly sunny;NE;5;59%;0%;5

Knoxville, TN;73;64;69;67;Humid with downpours;NE;5;94%;100%;1

Las Vegas, NV;103;74;103;75;Very hot;NW;6;13%;0%;6

Lexington, KY;73;65;73;68;Showers around;ENE;8;80%;88%;1

Little Rock, AR;81;60;81;62;Partly sunny;NNW;8;60%;71%;6

Long Beach, CA;75;61;76;61;Low clouds, then sun;WSW;7;67%;0%;5

Los Angeles, CA;76;59;78;59;Turning sunny;SSW;6;65%;1%;6

Louisville, KY;76;61;76;69;Showers around;NE;7;78%;92%;2

Madison, WI;74;51;79;52;Mostly sunny, warm;E;5;64%;2%;4

Memphis, TN;79;62;80;62;Mostly cloudy;N;10;59%;93%;4

Miami, FL;89;80;90;81;Some wind and rain;S;23;76%;100%;2

Milwaukee, WI;75;55;77;62;Mostly sunny, warm;ENE;7;62%;2%;4

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;80;58;82;58;Sunny and very warm;SSE;7;51%;3%;4

Mobile, AL;94;73;83;65;Some wind and rain;NW;27;75%;96%;2

Montgomery, AL;82;69;73;62;Some wind and rain;NNW;16;85%;100%;1

Mt. Washington, NH;41;36;44;39;A shower and t-storm;W;34;98%;100%;1

Nashville, TN;76;61;78;66;Humid, p.m. rain;NNE;6;75%;100%;1

New Orleans, LA;91;74;88;68;Breezy and humid;NW;14;65%;3%;4

New York, NY;68;65;76;66;A couple of showers;WNW;8;86%;99%;1

Newark, NJ;66;63;76;64;A couple of showers;WNW;7;85%;95%;1

Norfolk, VA;82;68;83;72;Showers around;SE;8;79%;70%;2

Oklahoma City, OK;82;56;81;57;Mostly sunny;NE;7;57%;1%;6

Olympia, WA;64;47;67;55;Cloudy;SSW;6;69%;85%;2

Omaha, NE;82;52;81;53;Mostly sunny;SE;7;58%;2%;5

Orlando, FL;89;75;88;78;Some wind and rain;S;25;83%;94%;1

Philadelphia, PA;68;66;80;68;Warmer with a shower;SW;7;84%;92%;1

Phoenix, AZ;111;80;110;80;Very hot;N;6;17%;0%;6

Pittsburgh, PA;76;66;79;65;Clearing and humid;NNE;4;82%;41%;2

Portland, ME;61;56;61;55;Rain;WNW;12;87%;100%;1

Portland, OR;65;51;73;58;Mostly cloudy;SSW;5;67%;48%;3

Providence, RI;65;56;68;59;Heavy rain, t-storm;W;9;91%;100%;1

Raleigh, NC;85;70;80;71;A couple of showers;E;7;86%;97%;3

Reno, NV;88;50;86;50;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;6;26%;0%;5

Richmond, VA;77;68;82;71;Humid with a shower;SE;6;79%;88%;1

Roswell, NM;90;58;94;60;Sunny and very warm;S;8;36%;1%;6

Sacramento, CA;84;54;89;55;Mostly sunny;W;5;53%;0%;5

Salt Lake City, UT;91;66;89;60;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;8;21%;0%;5

San Antonio, TX;97;68;92;63;Sunny and not as hot;N;9;44%;0%;7

San Diego, CA;69;62;72;62;Clouds, then sun;NW;8;75%;0%;6

San Francisco, CA;65;57;68;53;Turning sunny;SW;9;78%;0%;5

Savannah, GA;82;75;81;77;Some wind and rain;ESE;16;90%;100%;2

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;65;50;67;56;Cloudy;SSW;7;65%;89%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;83;52;84;53;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;11;48%;4%;4

Spokane, WA;92;50;71;51;Partly sunny, cooler;SE;9;39%;3%;4

Springfield, IL;78;49;77;60;Partly sunny;NE;7;62%;30%;5

St. Louis, MO;76;55;78;64;Inc. clouds;NNE;7;63%;74%;5

Tampa, FL;81;72;80;73;Rain and wind;SSW;39;87%;100%;1

Toledo, OH;76;55;75;59;Partly sunny;ENE;5;64%;5%;4

Tucson, AZ;105;74;105;74;Very hot;SE;6;15%;0%;7

Tulsa, OK;84;56;81;59;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;57%;0%;5

Vero Beach, FL;87;80;88;80;Some wind and rain;S;28;81%;97%;2

Washington, DC;74;68;80;68;Humid with a shower;S;6;86%;85%;2

Wichita, KS;80;51;81;52;Sunny and beautiful;E;6;57%;1%;5

Wilmington, DE;69;65;80;68;Warmer with a shower;SSW;8;85%;92%;1

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

