Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
WireSeptember 23, 2024

US Forecast

US Forecast for Tuesday, September 24, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

US Forecast for Tuesday, September 24, 2024

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;72;51;72;56;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;64%;27%;2

Albuquerque, NM;80;56;85;59;Clouds limiting sun;E;6;31%;0%;5

Anchorage, AK;51;43;51;42;A shower or two;NNE;6;87%;97%;1

Asheville, NC;83;61;79;64;Thunderstorms;SSE;4;83%;100%;2

Atlanta, GA;92;69;90;70;Partly sunny;SSW;7;63%;47%;6

Atlantic City, NJ;68;63;69;65;Breezy;E;15;82%;36%;1

Austin, TX;94;74;92;70;A t-storm in spots;ENE;5;62%;83%;7

Baltimore, MD;68;63;69;65;Mostly cloudy;E;7;88%;44%;1

Baton Rouge, LA;91;70;93;72;Warm with sunshine;S;5;67%;55%;7

Billings, MT;77;55;84;58;Mostly sunny, warm;S;8;41%;3%;4

Birmingham, AL;90;71;92;69;Mostly sunny, warm;S;8;56%;90%;6

Bismarck, ND;73;48;76;48;Partly sunny;WSW;9;59%;1%;4

Boise, ID;82;56;89;62;Sunny and very warm;ESE;8;39%;1%;5

Boston, MA;65;54;66;55;Mostly cloudy;ENE;11;76%;27%;2

Bridgeport, CT;67;55;68;56;Mostly cloudy;E;10;70%;30%;1

Buffalo, NY;72;65;72;64;Couple of t-storms;SSE;10;75%;98%;1

Burlington, VT;67;52;72;55;Plenty of clouds;SSE;8;53%;27%;2

Caribou, ME;64;44;67;48;Turning out cloudy;ESE;5;62%;3%;4

Casper, WY;76;43;78;43;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;36%;2%;5

Charleston, SC;82;73;88;73;Humid with some sun;SSE;7;74%;24%;6

Charleston, WV;87;64;82;66;Thunderstorms;ESE;6;87%;100%;2

Charlotte, NC;78;69;84;69;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;6;81%;80%;3

Cheyenne, WY;74;45;75;45;Partly sunny, nice;NW;10;35%;1%;5

Chicago, IL;67;62;68;62;Occasional rain;NNW;9;90%;98%;1

Cleveland, OH;73;65;76;69;Heavy thunderstorms;S;9;82%;98%;1

Columbia, SC;93;69;91;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;70%;55%;3

Columbus, OH;77;64;78;66;Thunderstorms;S;7;84%;99%;1

Concord, NH;64;45;67;49;Mostly cloudy;ENE;6;69%;16%;3

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;79;66;89;69;Warmer;E;5;64%;61%;5

Denver, CO;81;50;77;53;Mostly cloudy;SSW;6;32%;2%;4

Des Moines, IA;73;54;71;52;A morning shower;NW;5;69%;45%;4

Detroit, MI;71;60;70;63;A shower and t-storm;SE;6;89%;98%;2

Dodge City, KS;74;53;79;50;Some sun, pleasant;NW;8;60%;2%;5

Duluth, MN;69;47;65;50;Partly sunny;NW;6;74%;18%;4

El Paso, TX;87;67;93;69;Partly sunny;ENE;7;36%;0%;7

Fairbanks, AK;50;38;50;38;Cloudy;NW;6;71%;85%;0

Fargo, ND;75;53;71;49;High clouds;S;9;64%;9%;4

Grand Junction, CO;82;53;86;55;Partly sunny;E;6;29%;0%;5

Grand Rapids, MI;71;56;64;59;A shower and t-storm;N;7;98%;99%;1

Hartford, CT;66;54;70;52;Mostly cloudy;ENE;8;66%;27%;1

Helena, MT;76;51;83;52;Sunny and very warm;SSW;5;51%;0%;4

Honolulu, HI;89;76;89;76;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;14;57%;33%;9

Houston, TX;91;77;93;74;A p.m. t-storm;S;5;65%;81%;7

Indianapolis, IN;74;66;74;58;Thunderstorms;W;8;86%;98%;1

Jackson, MS;92;70;90;67;A t-storm around;NNW;6;67%;98%;6

Jacksonville, FL;94;70;89;72;Nice with sunshine;ESE;8;73%;12%;7

Juneau, AK;58;50;54;45;A couple of showers;ESE;12;90%;99%;1

Kansas City, MO;66;56;75;53;An afternoon shower;WNW;5;68%;67%;5

Knoxville, TN;92;66;91;68;A heavy thunderstorm;S;6;73%;98%;3

Las Vegas, NV;100;73;101;72;Sunny and hot;NW;6;11%;0%;6

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Lexington, KY;81;68;79;66;Thunderstorms;SW;8;77%;99%;2

Little Rock, AR;86;68;85;64;A morning shower;N;7;67%;96%;6

Long Beach, CA;79;63;86;63;Warm with sunshine;WSW;6;57%;0%;6

Los Angeles, CA;84;62;88;61;Sunny and warm;SSW;6;52%;0%;6

Louisville, KY;77;68;78;64;Thunderstorms;W;9;84%;92%;2

Madison, WI;68;52;67;51;Some sun, a shower;NNW;7;77%;52%;3

Memphis, TN;89;70;80;67;A shower and t-storm;N;7;86%;91%;2

Miami, FL;90;80;89;81;A t-storm around;ESE;13;71%;92%;7

Milwaukee, WI;68;60;66;57;A couple of showers;NNW;10;88%;91%;1

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;71;52;71;55;Mostly sunny, nice;W;5;60%;16%;4

Mobile, AL;93;69;92;72;Mostly sunny;S;7;64%;31%;7

Montgomery, AL;94;69;89;69;Mostly sunny, warm;S;7;57%;48%;7

Mt. Washington, NH;43;38;45;36;Mostly cloudy, windy;SE;26;67%;10%;3

Nashville, TN;90;68;80;66;A heavy thunderstorm;W;7;79%;67%;2

New Orleans, LA;90;74;93;74;Mostly sunny, humid;SSE;7;66%;12%;7

New York, NY;67;61;72;63;Mostly cloudy;E;9;64%;33%;1

Newark, NJ;67;59;70;60;Mostly cloudy;E;8;65%;34%;1

Norfolk, VA;76;66;75;69;Humid;ESE;8;76%;55%;1

Oklahoma City, OK;72;58;83;59;A t-storm around;N;6;64%;82%;6

Olympia, WA;72;56;81;56;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;5;71%;26%;4

Omaha, NE;74;54;75;49;A morning shower;N;8;64%;42%;4

Orlando, FL;91;73;92;74;Mostly sunny;ESE;9;65%;10%;7

Philadelphia, PA;70;61;70;62;Mostly cloudy;E;8;74%;41%;1

Phoenix, AZ;104;77;107;78;Hot;NE;5;15%;0%;6

Pittsburgh, PA;76;67;76;66;Showers/thunderstorm;SE;8;84%;99%;1

Portland, ME;62;52;65;51;Mostly cloudy;NE;10;74%;9%;3

Portland, OR;81;59;90;61;Warm with sunshine;SSW;5;59%;22%;4

Providence, RI;66;54;67;52;Mostly cloudy;NE;9;76%;32%;1

Raleigh, NC;80;69;79;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;88%;98%;2

Reno, NV;82;50;88;53;Sunny and warm;WSW;6;21%;0%;5

Richmond, VA;76;66;72;65;A t-storm in spots;ESE;7;85%;91%;1

Roswell, NM;85;58;93;59;Clouds and sun, warm;NNE;6;38%;1%;7

Sacramento, CA;99;62;100;60;Hot;S;5;28%;0%;5

Salt Lake City, UT;80;56;83;60;Mostly sunny;SE;6;31%;0%;5

San Antonio, TX;97;76;96;75;Partly sunny, warm;SE;6;60%;42%;7

San Diego, CA;76;64;77;63;Sunshine and nice;NW;8;73%;0%;6

San Francisco, CA;85;55;73;57;Sunshine, pleasant;WSW;10;69%;0%;5

Savannah, GA;91;72;91;73;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;6;67%;12%;7

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;71;57;76;58;Mostly sunny, nice;W;7;74%;27%;4

Sioux Falls, SD;74;53;75;49;Mostly sunny, nice;NNW;9;62%;17%;4

Spokane, WA;82;53;89;57;Very warm;E;4;43%;5%;4

Springfield, IL;68;63;72;54;A shower in the a.m.;WNW;7;80%;66%;1

St. Louis, MO;72;67;73;58;A morning shower;NW;8;80%;79%;1

Tampa, FL;91;72;88;73;A shower or two;ESE;8;69%;83%;8

Toledo, OH;73;61;72;61;A shower and t-storm;S;5;95%;91%;1

Tucson, AZ;98;69;101;71;Sunny and hot;ESE;6;15%;0%;7

Tulsa, OK;70;58;81;58;A t-storm around;N;5;62%;55%;5

Vero Beach, FL;89;75;90;79;A t-storm around;ESE;10;67%;50%;8

Washington, DC;69;62;69;64;An afternoon shower;ESE;7;91%;76%;1

Wichita, KS;73;52;75;52;An afternoon shower;N;6;65%;48%;3

Wilmington, DE;70;60;68;61;Mostly cloudy;E;9;83%;44%;1

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

Advertisement
Related
WireOct. 10
Severe solar storm could stress U.S. power grids even more
WireOct. 10
Rare comet brightens night skies in October
WireOct. 10
Social Security’s cost of living increase will be around 2.5...
WireSep. 28
The keg has been tapped in Germany
Related
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Special Advisor Dr. Michael Roizen to Discuss Telomir-1 and the Science of Longevity on Health Uncensored With Dr. Drew on the Fox Business Network This Sunday
WireSep. 26
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Special Advisor Dr. Michael Roizen to Discuss Telomir-1 and the Science of Longevity on Health Uncensored With Dr. Drew on the Fox Business Network This Sunday
Inspira Financial Appoints Visionary Health Care Leader Matt Marek as President to Drive Next Phase of Growth
WireSep. 26
Inspira Financial Appoints Visionary Health Care Leader Matt Marek as President to Drive Next Phase of Growth
Amazon Bestseller, 'Permission Granted,' Brings Readers on a Healing Journey this Fall
WireSep. 26
Amazon Bestseller, 'Permission Granted,' Brings Readers on a Healing Journey this Fall
Nexera Announces Resignation of Director/Officer
WireSep. 26
Nexera Announces Resignation of Director/Officer
Eccentric Artists’ All-Women Team Wins Best Nevada Film Award for 'HOME: A Mother of 3000'
WireSep. 26
Eccentric Artists’ All-Women Team Wins Best Nevada Film Award for 'HOME: A Mother of 3000'
Sokoman Minerals Reports Strongly-Mineralized Veining in the Western Trend Bulk-Sample Trench at Moosehead Gold Project, Central Newfoundland
WireSep. 26
Sokoman Minerals Reports Strongly-Mineralized Veining in the Western Trend Bulk-Sample Trench at Moosehead Gold Project, Central Newfoundland
Volkswagen’s Exclusive VW Gewürz Ketchup Brand Makes Its U.S. Debut at ChainFEST LA
WireSep. 26
Volkswagen’s Exclusive VW Gewürz Ketchup Brand Makes Its U.S. Debut at ChainFEST LA
Gruber Plastic Surgery's Guide: Choosing the Right Cosmetic Procedure for Best Results
WireSep. 26
Gruber Plastic Surgery's Guide: Choosing the Right Cosmetic Procedure for Best Results
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy