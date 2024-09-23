US Forecast for Tuesday, September 24, 2024
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;72;51;72;56;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;64%;27%;2
Albuquerque, NM;80;56;85;59;Clouds limiting sun;E;6;31%;0%;5
Anchorage, AK;51;43;51;42;A shower or two;NNE;6;87%;97%;1
Asheville, NC;83;61;79;64;Thunderstorms;SSE;4;83%;100%;2
Atlanta, GA;92;69;90;70;Partly sunny;SSW;7;63%;47%;6
Atlantic City, NJ;68;63;69;65;Breezy;E;15;82%;36%;1
Austin, TX;94;74;92;70;A t-storm in spots;ENE;5;62%;83%;7
Baltimore, MD;68;63;69;65;Mostly cloudy;E;7;88%;44%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;91;70;93;72;Warm with sunshine;S;5;67%;55%;7
Billings, MT;77;55;84;58;Mostly sunny, warm;S;8;41%;3%;4
Birmingham, AL;90;71;92;69;Mostly sunny, warm;S;8;56%;90%;6
Bismarck, ND;73;48;76;48;Partly sunny;WSW;9;59%;1%;4
Boise, ID;82;56;89;62;Sunny and very warm;ESE;8;39%;1%;5
Boston, MA;65;54;66;55;Mostly cloudy;ENE;11;76%;27%;2
Bridgeport, CT;67;55;68;56;Mostly cloudy;E;10;70%;30%;1
Buffalo, NY;72;65;72;64;Couple of t-storms;SSE;10;75%;98%;1
Burlington, VT;67;52;72;55;Plenty of clouds;SSE;8;53%;27%;2
Caribou, ME;64;44;67;48;Turning out cloudy;ESE;5;62%;3%;4
Casper, WY;76;43;78;43;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;36%;2%;5
Charleston, SC;82;73;88;73;Humid with some sun;SSE;7;74%;24%;6
Charleston, WV;87;64;82;66;Thunderstorms;ESE;6;87%;100%;2
Charlotte, NC;78;69;84;69;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;6;81%;80%;3
Cheyenne, WY;74;45;75;45;Partly sunny, nice;NW;10;35%;1%;5
Chicago, IL;67;62;68;62;Occasional rain;NNW;9;90%;98%;1
Cleveland, OH;73;65;76;69;Heavy thunderstorms;S;9;82%;98%;1
Columbia, SC;93;69;91;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;70%;55%;3
Columbus, OH;77;64;78;66;Thunderstorms;S;7;84%;99%;1
Concord, NH;64;45;67;49;Mostly cloudy;ENE;6;69%;16%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;79;66;89;69;Warmer;E;5;64%;61%;5
Denver, CO;81;50;77;53;Mostly cloudy;SSW;6;32%;2%;4
Des Moines, IA;73;54;71;52;A morning shower;NW;5;69%;45%;4
Detroit, MI;71;60;70;63;A shower and t-storm;SE;6;89%;98%;2
Dodge City, KS;74;53;79;50;Some sun, pleasant;NW;8;60%;2%;5
Duluth, MN;69;47;65;50;Partly sunny;NW;6;74%;18%;4
El Paso, TX;87;67;93;69;Partly sunny;ENE;7;36%;0%;7
Fairbanks, AK;50;38;50;38;Cloudy;NW;6;71%;85%;0
Fargo, ND;75;53;71;49;High clouds;S;9;64%;9%;4
Grand Junction, CO;82;53;86;55;Partly sunny;E;6;29%;0%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;71;56;64;59;A shower and t-storm;N;7;98%;99%;1
Hartford, CT;66;54;70;52;Mostly cloudy;ENE;8;66%;27%;1
Helena, MT;76;51;83;52;Sunny and very warm;SSW;5;51%;0%;4
Honolulu, HI;89;76;89;76;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;14;57%;33%;9
Houston, TX;91;77;93;74;A p.m. t-storm;S;5;65%;81%;7
Indianapolis, IN;74;66;74;58;Thunderstorms;W;8;86%;98%;1
Jackson, MS;92;70;90;67;A t-storm around;NNW;6;67%;98%;6
Jacksonville, FL;94;70;89;72;Nice with sunshine;ESE;8;73%;12%;7
Juneau, AK;58;50;54;45;A couple of showers;ESE;12;90%;99%;1
Kansas City, MO;66;56;75;53;An afternoon shower;WNW;5;68%;67%;5
Knoxville, TN;92;66;91;68;A heavy thunderstorm;S;6;73%;98%;3
Las Vegas, NV;100;73;101;72;Sunny and hot;NW;6;11%;0%;6
Lexington, KY;81;68;79;66;Thunderstorms;SW;8;77%;99%;2
Little Rock, AR;86;68;85;64;A morning shower;N;7;67%;96%;6
Long Beach, CA;79;63;86;63;Warm with sunshine;WSW;6;57%;0%;6
Los Angeles, CA;84;62;88;61;Sunny and warm;SSW;6;52%;0%;6
Louisville, KY;77;68;78;64;Thunderstorms;W;9;84%;92%;2
Madison, WI;68;52;67;51;Some sun, a shower;NNW;7;77%;52%;3
Memphis, TN;89;70;80;67;A shower and t-storm;N;7;86%;91%;2
Miami, FL;90;80;89;81;A t-storm around;ESE;13;71%;92%;7
Milwaukee, WI;68;60;66;57;A couple of showers;NNW;10;88%;91%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;71;52;71;55;Mostly sunny, nice;W;5;60%;16%;4
Mobile, AL;93;69;92;72;Mostly sunny;S;7;64%;31%;7
Montgomery, AL;94;69;89;69;Mostly sunny, warm;S;7;57%;48%;7
Mt. Washington, NH;43;38;45;36;Mostly cloudy, windy;SE;26;67%;10%;3
Nashville, TN;90;68;80;66;A heavy thunderstorm;W;7;79%;67%;2
New Orleans, LA;90;74;93;74;Mostly sunny, humid;SSE;7;66%;12%;7
New York, NY;67;61;72;63;Mostly cloudy;E;9;64%;33%;1
Newark, NJ;67;59;70;60;Mostly cloudy;E;8;65%;34%;1
Norfolk, VA;76;66;75;69;Humid;ESE;8;76%;55%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;72;58;83;59;A t-storm around;N;6;64%;82%;6
Olympia, WA;72;56;81;56;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;5;71%;26%;4
Omaha, NE;74;54;75;49;A morning shower;N;8;64%;42%;4
Orlando, FL;91;73;92;74;Mostly sunny;ESE;9;65%;10%;7
Philadelphia, PA;70;61;70;62;Mostly cloudy;E;8;74%;41%;1
Phoenix, AZ;104;77;107;78;Hot;NE;5;15%;0%;6
Pittsburgh, PA;76;67;76;66;Showers/thunderstorm;SE;8;84%;99%;1
Portland, ME;62;52;65;51;Mostly cloudy;NE;10;74%;9%;3
Portland, OR;81;59;90;61;Warm with sunshine;SSW;5;59%;22%;4
Providence, RI;66;54;67;52;Mostly cloudy;NE;9;76%;32%;1
Raleigh, NC;80;69;79;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;88%;98%;2
Reno, NV;82;50;88;53;Sunny and warm;WSW;6;21%;0%;5
Richmond, VA;76;66;72;65;A t-storm in spots;ESE;7;85%;91%;1
Roswell, NM;85;58;93;59;Clouds and sun, warm;NNE;6;38%;1%;7
Sacramento, CA;99;62;100;60;Hot;S;5;28%;0%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;80;56;83;60;Mostly sunny;SE;6;31%;0%;5
San Antonio, TX;97;76;96;75;Partly sunny, warm;SE;6;60%;42%;7
San Diego, CA;76;64;77;63;Sunshine and nice;NW;8;73%;0%;6
San Francisco, CA;85;55;73;57;Sunshine, pleasant;WSW;10;69%;0%;5
Savannah, GA;91;72;91;73;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;6;67%;12%;7
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;71;57;76;58;Mostly sunny, nice;W;7;74%;27%;4
Sioux Falls, SD;74;53;75;49;Mostly sunny, nice;NNW;9;62%;17%;4
Spokane, WA;82;53;89;57;Very warm;E;4;43%;5%;4
Springfield, IL;68;63;72;54;A shower in the a.m.;WNW;7;80%;66%;1
St. Louis, MO;72;67;73;58;A morning shower;NW;8;80%;79%;1
Tampa, FL;91;72;88;73;A shower or two;ESE;8;69%;83%;8
Toledo, OH;73;61;72;61;A shower and t-storm;S;5;95%;91%;1
Tucson, AZ;98;69;101;71;Sunny and hot;ESE;6;15%;0%;7
Tulsa, OK;70;58;81;58;A t-storm around;N;5;62%;55%;5
Vero Beach, FL;89;75;90;79;A t-storm around;ESE;10;67%;50%;8
Washington, DC;69;62;69;64;An afternoon shower;ESE;7;91%;76%;1
Wichita, KS;73;52;75;52;An afternoon shower;N;6;65%;48%;3
Wilmington, DE;70;60;68;61;Mostly cloudy;E;9;83%;44%;1
