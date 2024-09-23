US Forecast for Wednesday, September 25, 2024
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;73;55;67;59;A couple of showers;SE;7;73%;99%;1
Albuquerque, NM;86;59;87;60;Sunny and warm;ESE;7;32%;0%;6
Anchorage, AK;52;42;52;41;A couple of showers;NNE;6;86%;97%;1
Asheville, NC;79;65;72;65;A couple of showers;SE;5;92%;100%;2
Atlanta, GA;93;70;81;69;Rain and a t-storm;ESE;7;79%;100%;2
Atlantic City, NJ;68;63;71;67;Showers around;SE;15;89%;70%;1
Austin, TX;94;73;89;64;A stray thunderstorm;NNE;8;58%;40%;5
Baltimore, MD;71;64;71;68;A couple of showers;SE;7;91%;98%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;93;74;89;68;A couple of showers;NNE;8;72%;98%;4
Billings, MT;85;58;94;64;Hot;SW;8;33%;8%;4
Birmingham, AL;90;69;77;67;Rain and a t-storm;NE;6;82%;100%;2
Bismarck, ND;78;48;84;55;Very warm;SSE;11;53%;2%;4
Boise, ID;89;62;93;59;Hot;WNW;8;29%;0%;5
Boston, MA;64;56;66;57;Low clouds;ESE;10;78%;85%;1
Bridgeport, CT;67;57;67;60;Showers around;ESE;11;77%;94%;1
Buffalo, NY;71;63;74;63;A couple of showers;SSW;13;80%;94%;1
Burlington, VT;70;54;64;58;Showers around;SSE;10;72%;99%;1
Caribou, ME;67;48;63;52;Low clouds;SE;8;71%;55%;1
Casper, WY;77;44;90;53;Breezy;SSW;14;28%;6%;5
Charleston, SC;83;73;85;76;A couple of showers;ESE;8;78%;88%;4
Charleston, WV;82;66;78;65;A couple of showers;ENE;5;85%;95%;1
Charlotte, NC;84;69;84;70;Humid;SE;7;76%;89%;2
Cheyenne, WY;76;45;81;50;Sunny and very warm;SSW;11;34%;5%;5
Chicago, IL;66;63;71;62;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;73%;20%;4
Cleveland, OH;79;69;75;66;Humid with a shower;SW;9;82%;68%;1
Columbia, SC;90;70;90;74;Humid;SE;7;67%;36%;5
Columbus, OH;76;65;77;65;A shower in spots;N;5;79%;61%;2
Concord, NH;66;48;62;55;Cloudy;ESE;6;90%;93%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;89;67;82;63;A shower or two;NNE;11;61%;55%;6
Denver, CO;78;52;87;56;Plenty of sunshine;S;7;29%;3%;5
Des Moines, IA;72;53;78;54;Sunny and warmer;SSE;5;59%;0%;5
Detroit, MI;72;63;75;59;A shower in places;W;8;80%;43%;1
Dodge City, KS;79;50;84;51;Mostly sunny;SE;7;46%;0%;5
Duluth, MN;64;50;76;55;Sunlit and warmer;WNW;7;69%;0%;4
El Paso, TX;91;69;94;67;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;10;26%;0%;7
Fairbanks, AK;50;39;49;39;Cloudy;SW;4;76%;44%;0
Fargo, ND;74;49;82;57;Sunny and very warm;SSE;8;57%;0%;4
Grand Junction, CO;87;57;91;58;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;8;27%;0%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;68;58;72;51;A stray shower;W;7;83%;41%;2
Hartford, CT;67;52;68;58;Showers around;ESE;6;71%;94%;1
Helena, MT;84;52;90;54;Increasingly windy;SSW;15;41%;0%;4
Honolulu, HI;90;76;89;75;Breezy in the p.m.;NE;13;55%;29%;6
Houston, TX;91;75;92;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;NE;7;64%;56%;6
Indianapolis, IN;76;60;76;62;Some sun, a shower;NNE;5;74%;50%;2
Jackson, MS;90;70;78;64;A shower and t-storm;NNE;6;85%;94%;3
Jacksonville, FL;92;73;89;75;Humid;ESE;10;74%;94%;5
Juneau, AK;54;44;50;44;Rain tapering off;SSE;8;96%;100%;1
Kansas City, MO;73;54;78;55;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;5;62%;0%;5
Knoxville, TN;88;67;74;66;Rain and a t-storm;N;4;91%;100%;2
Las Vegas, NV;101;72;102;73;Sunny and hot;NNW;6;12%;0%;6
Lexington, KY;75;66;76;66;A couple of showers;SE;6;78%;98%;1
Little Rock, AR;85;65;82;59;A shower in places;NE;7;58%;98%;3
Long Beach, CA;77;64;76;62;Clouds, then sun;WSW;7;69%;0%;5
Los Angeles, CA;77;61;79;60;Clouds, then sun;S;6;64%;0%;6
Louisville, KY;79;64;78;65;A stray shower;ENE;6;78%;91%;1
Madison, WI;68;53;74;52;Sunny and pleasant;W;6;64%;2%;4
Memphis, TN;84;65;76;62;A t-storm around;NNE;6;71%;94%;2
Miami, FL;92;81;88;79;Some wind and rain;SSE;14;80%;100%;2
Milwaukee, WI;66;56;74;57;Warmer with sunshine;W;7;64%;5%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;74;55;77;57;Sunny and nice;S;5;57%;0%;4
Mobile, AL;91;72;91;72;Rain and a t-storm;NNE;7;69%;100%;5
Montgomery, AL;96;69;79;68;Rain, a thunderstorm;E;7;82%;100%;2
Mt. Washington, NH;44;36;42;36;Cloudy and windy;SSW;26;77%;99%;1
Nashville, TN;86;65;77;62;A couple of showers;NNE;4;76%;97%;3
New Orleans, LA;91;75;90;73;Humid with a shower;NE;8;70%;98%;7
New York, NY;71;62;70;65;Showers around;ESE;10;74%;94%;1
Newark, NJ;68;61;69;63;Showers around;ESE;8;76%;95%;1
Norfolk, VA;71;68;82;67;A t-storm in spots;SE;8;80%;45%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;84;59;81;56;Partly sunny;NE;7;66%;0%;6
Olympia, WA;82;57;62;46;Rain, cooler;SW;8;89%;92%;1
Omaha, NE;78;51;81;51;Sunny and delightful;SE;5;55%;0%;5
Orlando, FL;91;76;89;76;A shower and t-storm;SE;11;76%;97%;5
Philadelphia, PA;71;62;72;65;A couple of showers;SE;8;84%;97%;1
Phoenix, AZ;107;78;111;82;Very hot;E;7;14%;0%;6
Pittsburgh, PA;79;66;77;65;A couple of showers;S;7;82%;95%;1
Portland, ME;63;50;62;56;Cloudy;ESE;8;88%;93%;1
Portland, OR;89;60;65;54;Rain and drizzle;NE;7;83%;78%;1
Providence, RI;68;53;67;55;Low clouds;ESE;7;79%;88%;1
Raleigh, NC;79;69;83;70;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;82%;54%;2
Reno, NV;88;52;88;52;Breezy in the p.m.;W;10;25%;0%;5
Richmond, VA;69;66;79;67;A stray thunderstorm;SE;8;87%;55%;1
Roswell, NM;94;59;89;58;Mostly sunny;S;7;36%;2%;7
Sacramento, CA;101;60;87;55;Sunny and cooler;S;10;50%;1%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;82;60;91;67;Very warm;SE;8;26%;0%;5
San Antonio, TX;97;75;96;67;Mostly cloudy, warm;NE;7;57%;25%;6
San Diego, CA;75;64;71;63;Afternoon sun;NW;8;79%;0%;6
San Francisco, CA;77;57;64;57;Clouds, then sun;WSW;13;81%;25%;5
Savannah, GA;90;73;88;76;Humid with a shower;SE;8;69%;76%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;77;58;63;50;Rain, cooler;SSW;10;85%;93%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;75;49;81;52;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;4;53%;2%;4
Spokane, WA;89;59;87;49;Increasingly windy;SW;14;37%;73%;4
Springfield, IL;71;54;74;56;A shower in spots;NE;5;71%;46%;2
St. Louis, MO;72;59;76;60;Some sun, pleasant;NNE;6;68%;37%;3
Tampa, FL;86;73;83;70;Some wind and rain;ESE;10;81%;100%;2
Toledo, OH;74;62;74;56;A stray shower;WNW;5;83%;43%;1
Tucson, AZ;102;74;104;77;Very hot;SE;9;15%;0%;7
Tulsa, OK;81;58;83;56;Clouds and sun;NNE;6;57%;1%;6
Vero Beach, FL;90;80;88;79;A shower and t-storm;SE;14;78%;99%;3
Washington, DC;71;64;73;66;A couple of showers;SE;7;96%;99%;1
Wichita, KS;72;51;80;52;Mostly sunny, nice;E;8;55%;0%;5
Wilmington, DE;73;62;69;65;A couple of showers;SE;9;93%;98%;1
