Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
WireSeptember 24, 2024

US Forecast

US Forecast for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

US Forecast for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;73;55;67;59;A couple of showers;SE;7;73%;99%;1

Albuquerque, NM;86;59;87;60;Sunny and warm;ESE;7;32%;0%;6

Anchorage, AK;52;42;52;41;A couple of showers;NNE;6;86%;97%;1

Asheville, NC;79;65;72;65;A couple of showers;SE;5;92%;100%;2

Atlanta, GA;93;70;81;69;Rain and a t-storm;ESE;7;79%;100%;2

Atlantic City, NJ;68;63;71;67;Showers around;SE;15;89%;70%;1

Austin, TX;94;73;89;64;A stray thunderstorm;NNE;8;58%;40%;5

Baltimore, MD;71;64;71;68;A couple of showers;SE;7;91%;98%;1

Baton Rouge, LA;93;74;89;68;A couple of showers;NNE;8;72%;98%;4

Billings, MT;85;58;94;64;Hot;SW;8;33%;8%;4

Birmingham, AL;90;69;77;67;Rain and a t-storm;NE;6;82%;100%;2

Bismarck, ND;78;48;84;55;Very warm;SSE;11;53%;2%;4

Boise, ID;89;62;93;59;Hot;WNW;8;29%;0%;5

Boston, MA;64;56;66;57;Low clouds;ESE;10;78%;85%;1

Bridgeport, CT;67;57;67;60;Showers around;ESE;11;77%;94%;1

Buffalo, NY;71;63;74;63;A couple of showers;SSW;13;80%;94%;1

Burlington, VT;70;54;64;58;Showers around;SSE;10;72%;99%;1

Caribou, ME;67;48;63;52;Low clouds;SE;8;71%;55%;1

Casper, WY;77;44;90;53;Breezy;SSW;14;28%;6%;5

Charleston, SC;83;73;85;76;A couple of showers;ESE;8;78%;88%;4

Charleston, WV;82;66;78;65;A couple of showers;ENE;5;85%;95%;1

Charlotte, NC;84;69;84;70;Humid;SE;7;76%;89%;2

Cheyenne, WY;76;45;81;50;Sunny and very warm;SSW;11;34%;5%;5

Chicago, IL;66;63;71;62;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;73%;20%;4

Cleveland, OH;79;69;75;66;Humid with a shower;SW;9;82%;68%;1

Columbia, SC;90;70;90;74;Humid;SE;7;67%;36%;5

Columbus, OH;76;65;77;65;A shower in spots;N;5;79%;61%;2

Concord, NH;66;48;62;55;Cloudy;ESE;6;90%;93%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;89;67;82;63;A shower or two;NNE;11;61%;55%;6

Denver, CO;78;52;87;56;Plenty of sunshine;S;7;29%;3%;5

Des Moines, IA;72;53;78;54;Sunny and warmer;SSE;5;59%;0%;5

Detroit, MI;72;63;75;59;A shower in places;W;8;80%;43%;1

Dodge City, KS;79;50;84;51;Mostly sunny;SE;7;46%;0%;5

Duluth, MN;64;50;76;55;Sunlit and warmer;WNW;7;69%;0%;4

El Paso, TX;91;69;94;67;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;10;26%;0%;7

Fairbanks, AK;50;39;49;39;Cloudy;SW;4;76%;44%;0

Fargo, ND;74;49;82;57;Sunny and very warm;SSE;8;57%;0%;4

Grand Junction, CO;87;57;91;58;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;8;27%;0%;5

Grand Rapids, MI;68;58;72;51;A stray shower;W;7;83%;41%;2

Hartford, CT;67;52;68;58;Showers around;ESE;6;71%;94%;1

Helena, MT;84;52;90;54;Increasingly windy;SSW;15;41%;0%;4

Honolulu, HI;90;76;89;75;Breezy in the p.m.;NE;13;55%;29%;6

Houston, TX;91;75;92;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;NE;7;64%;56%;6

Indianapolis, IN;76;60;76;62;Some sun, a shower;NNE;5;74%;50%;2

Jackson, MS;90;70;78;64;A shower and t-storm;NNE;6;85%;94%;3

Jacksonville, FL;92;73;89;75;Humid;ESE;10;74%;94%;5

Juneau, AK;54;44;50;44;Rain tapering off;SSE;8;96%;100%;1

Kansas City, MO;73;54;78;55;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;5;62%;0%;5

Knoxville, TN;88;67;74;66;Rain and a t-storm;N;4;91%;100%;2

Las Vegas, NV;101;72;102;73;Sunny and hot;NNW;6;12%;0%;6

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Lexington, KY;75;66;76;66;A couple of showers;SE;6;78%;98%;1

Little Rock, AR;85;65;82;59;A shower in places;NE;7;58%;98%;3

Long Beach, CA;77;64;76;62;Clouds, then sun;WSW;7;69%;0%;5

Los Angeles, CA;77;61;79;60;Clouds, then sun;S;6;64%;0%;6

Louisville, KY;79;64;78;65;A stray shower;ENE;6;78%;91%;1

Madison, WI;68;53;74;52;Sunny and pleasant;W;6;64%;2%;4

Memphis, TN;84;65;76;62;A t-storm around;NNE;6;71%;94%;2

Miami, FL;92;81;88;79;Some wind and rain;SSE;14;80%;100%;2

Milwaukee, WI;66;56;74;57;Warmer with sunshine;W;7;64%;5%;4

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;74;55;77;57;Sunny and nice;S;5;57%;0%;4

Mobile, AL;91;72;91;72;Rain and a t-storm;NNE;7;69%;100%;5

Montgomery, AL;96;69;79;68;Rain, a thunderstorm;E;7;82%;100%;2

Mt. Washington, NH;44;36;42;36;Cloudy and windy;SSW;26;77%;99%;1

Nashville, TN;86;65;77;62;A couple of showers;NNE;4;76%;97%;3

New Orleans, LA;91;75;90;73;Humid with a shower;NE;8;70%;98%;7

New York, NY;71;62;70;65;Showers around;ESE;10;74%;94%;1

Newark, NJ;68;61;69;63;Showers around;ESE;8;76%;95%;1

Norfolk, VA;71;68;82;67;A t-storm in spots;SE;8;80%;45%;2

Oklahoma City, OK;84;59;81;56;Partly sunny;NE;7;66%;0%;6

Olympia, WA;82;57;62;46;Rain, cooler;SW;8;89%;92%;1

Omaha, NE;78;51;81;51;Sunny and delightful;SE;5;55%;0%;5

Orlando, FL;91;76;89;76;A shower and t-storm;SE;11;76%;97%;5

Philadelphia, PA;71;62;72;65;A couple of showers;SE;8;84%;97%;1

Phoenix, AZ;107;78;111;82;Very hot;E;7;14%;0%;6

Pittsburgh, PA;79;66;77;65;A couple of showers;S;7;82%;95%;1

Portland, ME;63;50;62;56;Cloudy;ESE;8;88%;93%;1

Portland, OR;89;60;65;54;Rain and drizzle;NE;7;83%;78%;1

Providence, RI;68;53;67;55;Low clouds;ESE;7;79%;88%;1

Raleigh, NC;79;69;83;70;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;82%;54%;2

Reno, NV;88;52;88;52;Breezy in the p.m.;W;10;25%;0%;5

Richmond, VA;69;66;79;67;A stray thunderstorm;SE;8;87%;55%;1

Roswell, NM;94;59;89;58;Mostly sunny;S;7;36%;2%;7

Sacramento, CA;101;60;87;55;Sunny and cooler;S;10;50%;1%;5

Salt Lake City, UT;82;60;91;67;Very warm;SE;8;26%;0%;5

San Antonio, TX;97;75;96;67;Mostly cloudy, warm;NE;7;57%;25%;6

San Diego, CA;75;64;71;63;Afternoon sun;NW;8;79%;0%;6

San Francisco, CA;77;57;64;57;Clouds, then sun;WSW;13;81%;25%;5

Savannah, GA;90;73;88;76;Humid with a shower;SE;8;69%;76%;5

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;77;58;63;50;Rain, cooler;SSW;10;85%;93%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;75;49;81;52;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;4;53%;2%;4

Spokane, WA;89;59;87;49;Increasingly windy;SW;14;37%;73%;4

Springfield, IL;71;54;74;56;A shower in spots;NE;5;71%;46%;2

St. Louis, MO;72;59;76;60;Some sun, pleasant;NNE;6;68%;37%;3

Tampa, FL;86;73;83;70;Some wind and rain;ESE;10;81%;100%;2

Toledo, OH;74;62;74;56;A stray shower;WNW;5;83%;43%;1

Tucson, AZ;102;74;104;77;Very hot;SE;9;15%;0%;7

Tulsa, OK;81;58;83;56;Clouds and sun;NNE;6;57%;1%;6

Vero Beach, FL;90;80;88;79;A shower and t-storm;SE;14;78%;99%;3

Washington, DC;71;64;73;66;A couple of showers;SE;7;96%;99%;1

Wichita, KS;72;51;80;52;Mostly sunny, nice;E;8;55%;0%;5

Wilmington, DE;73;62;69;65;A couple of showers;SE;9;93%;98%;1

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

Advertisement
Related
WireOct. 22
E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders sicke...
WireOct. 21
Should the minimum wage be lower for workers who get tipped?...
WireOct. 20
U.S. military looks for ways to reduce traumatic injuries
WireOct. 20
A tale of two cities
Related
France on board with Ukraine idea
WireOct. 20
France on board with Ukraine idea
Severe solar storm could stress U.S. power grids even more
WireOct. 10
Severe solar storm could stress U.S. power grids even more
Rare comet brightens night skies in October
WireOct. 10
Rare comet brightens night skies in October
Social Security’s cost of living increase will be around 2.5%
WireOct. 10
Social Security’s cost of living increase will be around 2.5%
The keg has been tapped in Germany
WireSep. 28
The keg has been tapped in Germany
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Special Advisor Dr. Michael Roizen to Discuss Telomir-1 and the Science of Longevity on Health Uncensored With Dr. Drew on the Fox Business Network This Sunday
WireSep. 26
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Special Advisor Dr. Michael Roizen to Discuss Telomir-1 and the Science of Longevity on Health Uncensored With Dr. Drew on the Fox Business Network This Sunday
Inspira Financial Appoints Visionary Health Care Leader Matt Marek as President to Drive Next Phase of Growth
WireSep. 26
Inspira Financial Appoints Visionary Health Care Leader Matt Marek as President to Drive Next Phase of Growth
Amazon Bestseller, 'Permission Granted,' Brings Readers on a Healing Journey this Fall
WireSep. 26
Amazon Bestseller, 'Permission Granted,' Brings Readers on a Healing Journey this Fall
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy