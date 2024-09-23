US Forecast for Sunday, September 22, 2024
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;80;55;76;52;Clouds and sun, nice;ESE;5;63%;0%;5
Albuquerque, NM;87;55;76;52;Not as warm;ESE;7;39%;0%;7
Anchorage, AK;51;39;50;41;An afternoon shower;NNE;7;73%;79%;1
Asheville, NC;83;58;84;59;Mostly cloudy;NNW;4;68%;30%;5
Atlanta, GA;91;68;92;68;Mostly sunny and hot;NW;7;56%;11%;6
Atlantic City, NJ;74;63;71;60;A gusty breeze;NE;19;76%;17%;3
Austin, TX;98;75;96;73;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;6;60%;13%;7
Baltimore, MD;82;65;76;62;A morning shower;E;6;75%;50%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;91;69;94;70;Sunny and warm;SSE;7;64%;10%;7
Billings, MT;62;43;75;56;Mostly sunny, warmer;WSW;7;46%;6%;4
Birmingham, AL;93;67;94;67;Sunny and hot;SSW;6;54%;8%;7
Bismarck, ND;68;42;69;46;Partly sunny;SSE;7;52%;2%;4
Boise, ID;75;50;78;53;Nice with some sun;NNE;7;36%;0%;5
Boston, MA;60;57;65;55;Windy;NE;19;80%;41%;1
Bridgeport, CT;73;57;72;53;Breezy in the a.m.;NNE;12;63%;3%;3
Buffalo, NY;84;62;79;65;Mostly sunny;SE;6;75%;27%;5
Burlington, VT;77;54;76;55;Nice with some sun;SSE;6;57%;4%;4
Caribou, ME;65;46;64;45;Mostly cloudy;E;7;70%;6%;1
Casper, WY;64;33;74;41;Warmer with some sun;S;8;40%;3%;5
Charleston, SC;82;67;87;71;Sunshine and humid;SSW;6;72%;5%;7
Charleston, WV;89;58;91;66;Partly sunny and hot;SE;4;58%;26%;5
Charlotte, NC;87;66;91;68;Hot and humid;ENE;5;64%;20%;6
Cheyenne, WY;64;40;58;40;A little a.m. rain;SSW;19;62%;57%;3
Chicago, IL;89;69;75;61;A shower and t-storm;N;8;83%;100%;1
Cleveland, OH;78;65;84;69;Warm with sunshine;SE;6;60%;71%;5
Columbia, SC;91;66;96;69;Lots of sun, warm;E;5;58%;14%;6
Columbus, OH;93;58;92;68;Partly sunny and hot;SE;5;47%;84%;5
Concord, NH;64;53;68;45;Partly sunny;NE;7;73%;26%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;97;76;94;68;Mostly sunny, warm;NNW;10;59%;44%;7
Denver, CO;71;43;59;46;Morning rain, windy;SSE;14;73%;72%;2
Des Moines, IA;87;57;66;52;A couple of showers;NNE;10;75%;98%;1
Detroit, MI;86;62;84;66;A shower in the p.m.;ESE;6;63%;96%;5
Dodge City, KS;85;56;58;45;Showers around;NNW;16;84%;91%;1
Duluth, MN;80;49;67;47;Partly sunny;NNW;9;58%;2%;4
El Paso, TX;95;65;89;61;Plenty of sunshine;E;6;21%;0%;7
Fairbanks, AK;46;38;51;37;Inc. clouds;NNE;7;63%;20%;1
Fargo, ND;66;44;67;46;Clouds and sun;SE;6;55%;1%;4
Grand Junction, CO;79;53;76;53;Clearing;ESE;6;52%;7%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;87;61;75;55;A shower and t-storm;SE;7;76%;95%;1
Hartford, CT;70;57;72;51;Clouds and sun, nice;NNE;9;64%;6%;3
Helena, MT;65;41;73;53;Mostly cloudy;SW;6;48%;1%;3
Honolulu, HI;89;75;88;74;A couple of showers;ENE;13;56%;88%;7
Houston, TX;93;74;93;74;Partly sunny, humid;SE;7;64%;13%;7
Indianapolis, IN;93;68;82;64;A couple of showers;S;6;65%;98%;1
Jackson, MS;92;70;94;69;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;4;57%;6%;7
Jacksonville, FL;89;68;87;68;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;8;71%;6%;7
Juneau, AK;53;45;54;48;A little p.m. rain;ESE;8;92%;100%;1
Kansas City, MO;89;66;69;58;Rain and a t-storm;N;8;93%;100%;1
Knoxville, TN;91;66;92;66;Hot and humid;SSE;4;65%;55%;4
Las Vegas, NV;94;69;96;71;Sunshine;NW;7;19%;0%;6
Lexington, KY;89;65;87;68;Very warm and humid;S;6;66%;74%;3
Little Rock, AR;93;72;95;72;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;7;57%;14%;6
Long Beach, CA;74;63;79;62;Partly sunny;SW;7;66%;0%;6
Los Angeles, CA;76;60;81;61;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;62%;0%;6
Louisville, KY;91;69;87;68;A t-storm around;S;6;72%;79%;1
Madison, WI;88;65;68;49;A little rain;N;8;89%;99%;1
Memphis, TN;91;72;92;72;Warm with sunshine;S;7;60%;14%;6
Miami, FL;89;78;89;79;A stray thunderstorm;E;7;70%;65%;8
Milwaukee, WI;84;66;72;56;A shower and t-storm;N;9;90%;100%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;82;54;69;51;Not as warm;NNE;11;52%;3%;4
Mobile, AL;91;70;94;68;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;6;61%;5%;7
Montgomery, AL;95;65;89;66;Sunny and warm;WSW;5;57%;3%;7
Mt. Washington, NH;51;38;44;37;Windy;ESE;26;76%;1%;2
Nashville, TN;92;68;93;68;Hot, an a.m. shower;SSW;5;60%;55%;3
New Orleans, LA;91;74;93;74;Hot and humid;SSE;8;66%;6%;7
New York, NY;78;58;77;56;Clearing and breezy;NE;14;62%;1%;3
Newark, NJ;80;58;77;57;Decreasing clouds;NE;8;55%;3%;2
Norfolk, VA;83;67;75;60;A t-storm around;NE;11;79%;41%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;99;72;81;56;A stray p.m. t-storm;N;14;74%;98%;5
Olympia, WA;72;45;71;57;Clouds and sun;SW;5;75%;37%;2
Omaha, NE;86;56;65;49;A couple of showers;N;12;66%;98%;2
Orlando, FL;90;74;89;74;A stray thunderstorm;NE;9;71%;44%;8
Philadelphia, PA;81;61;78;59;A morning shower;ENE;8;61%;41%;3
Phoenix, AZ;92;72;99;75;Sunny and warm;S;6;22%;0%;7
Pittsburgh, PA;84;63;86;67;Partly sunny;SE;5;65%;55%;5
Portland, ME;62;55;64;52;Partly sunny, windy;NE;16;76%;2%;3
Portland, OR;77;53;77;58;Partly sunny;N;5;59%;23%;4
Providence, RI;61;55;66;53;Mostly cloudy, windy;NNE;17;84%;28%;1
Raleigh, NC;85;66;87;64;A t-storm around;ENE;6;70%;55%;6
Reno, NV;79;51;80;51;Mostly sunny;W;5;26%;0%;5
Richmond, VA;83;65;77;59;A shower or two;ENE;6;81%;82%;2
Roswell, NM;92;62;80;54;Not as warm;NE;14;49%;10%;7
Sacramento, CA;90;59;95;59;Sunny and very warm;S;5;41%;0%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;78;55;78;56;Sunny and pleasant;SE;7;40%;0%;5
San Antonio, TX;95;76;97;75;Partly sunny and hot;SE;7;58%;9%;8
San Diego, CA;71;63;74;64;Mostly sunny;NW;8;74%;0%;6
San Francisco, CA;67;54;74;53;Mostly sunny, nice;WSW;9;70%;0%;5
Savannah, GA;85;66;90;70;Sunny and warm;S;5;63%;2%;7
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;70;52;70;58;An afternoon shower;SSW;5;65%;55%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;79;53;69;44;Cloudy, not as warm;ENE;9;49%;80%;2
Spokane, WA;74;47;77;50;Mostly cloudy;SW;6;35%;12%;3
Springfield, IL;92;69;75;62;A shower and t-storm;NNW;6;92%;100%;1
St. Louis, MO;93;71;84;67;A shower and t-storm;N;6;79%;100%;1
Tampa, FL;93;70;86;72;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;71%;33%;8
Toledo, OH;89;57;85;64;A shower in the p.m.;ESE;4;59%;95%;5
Tucson, AZ;85;63;92;66;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;6;21%;0%;7
Tulsa, OK;98;76;90;60;A p.m. t-storm;N;12;62%;77%;6
Vero Beach, FL;88;73;89;76;A stray thunderstorm;ENE;8;74%;65%;7
Washington, DC;82;65;75;61;Not as warm;SE;7;81%;61%;2
Wichita, KS;95;65;68;54;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;13;87%;97%;1
Wilmington, DE;79;62;78;58;A morning shower;E;8;65%;41%;2
