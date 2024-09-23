Sections
September 19, 2024

US Forecast

US Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2024

Associated Press

US Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2024

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;85;57;81;57;Periods of sun;SSE;5;66%;3%;5

Albuquerque, NM;87;61;89;65;Breezy in the p.m.;SE;9;26%;11%;7

Anchorage, AK;55;43;54;39;Cloudy;NNE;7;74%;29%;1

Asheville, NC;81;54;81;55;Partly sunny;SSE;4;69%;2%;6

Atlanta, GA;86;65;90;66;Partly sunny, warm;SE;5;63%;1%;7

Atlantic City, NJ;78;65;75;62;Breezy;NE;15;76%;55%;3

Austin, TX;100;77;99;73;Sunny and hot;SSE;5;58%;2%;8

Baltimore, MD;87;61;84;64;Partly sunny;SSE;6;60%;1%;5

Baton Rouge, LA;92;73;97;70;Sunny and warm;SSE;7;61%;2%;7

Billings, MT;76;54;77;43;Mostly sunny;N;10;45%;5%;5

Birmingham, AL;85;64;91;63;Mostly sunny, warm;E;5;58%;0%;7

Bismarck, ND;74;48;81;48;Mostly sunny, warm;NNW;10;48%;18%;4

Boise, ID;77;55;78;49;Sunshine, pleasant;N;8;41%;0%;5

Boston, MA;71;61;66;60;A little rain, windy;NNE;21;83%;85%;1

Bridgeport, CT;83;63;78;58;Breezy;NNE;15;63%;55%;3

Buffalo, NY;86;58;82;64;Sunny and very warm;ESE;5;64%;18%;5

Burlington, VT;82;58;80;61;A couple of showers;SE;5;66%;85%;3

Caribou, ME;80;52;71;46;Partly sunny;ENE;8;59%;2%;4

Casper, WY;78;41;82;41;Increasingly windy;WNW;16;26%;7%;5

Charleston, SC;81;68;83;68;Showers around;ENE;8;80%;64%;4

Charleston, WV;87;58;90;61;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;4;60%;6%;5

Charlotte, NC;86;63;85;64;Humid;E;5;73%;27%;3

Cheyenne, WY;79;45;82;47;Partly sunny, warm;NW;11;24%;10%;5

Chicago, IL;91;69;83;69;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;64%;45%;4

Cleveland, OH;76;64;82;69;Sunny and warm;ESE;7;62%;67%;5

Columbia, SC;83;66;87;66;Humid, a p.m. shower;E;5;68%;41%;3

Columbus, OH;87;60;93;66;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;5;53%;41%;5

Concord, NH;83;60;70;53;Cloudy and cooler;NNE;7;83%;44%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;99;77;100;77;Hot;S;8;54%;5%;7

Denver, CO;87;54;89;54;Partly sunny, warm;WNW;7;23%;7%;6

Des Moines, IA;90;65;91;65;Very warm;SE;5;53%;23%;5

Detroit, MI;82;62;84;65;A stray p.m. shower;ESE;6;66%;68%;5

Dodge City, KS;91;61;95;70;A stray thunderstorm;SSW;12;48%;64%;6

Duluth, MN;78;60;77;55;Rather cloudy;SW;10;66%;20%;3

El Paso, TX;98;75;98;72;Hot;W;8;26%;14%;8

Fairbanks, AK;49;36;49;39;Cloudy;W;4;77%;69%;1

Fargo, ND;80;56;79;59;Periods of sun, nice;SE;9;52%;24%;4

Grand Junction, CO;85;55;87;55;Mostly sunny;ENE;9;24%;7%;6

Grand Rapids, MI;85;62;83;61;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;64%;49%;4

Hartford, CT;84;64;75;58;A little rain;N;11;68%;88%;1

Helena, MT;73;48;71;42;Breezy in the p.m.;NNW;11;46%;0%;4

Honolulu, HI;89;76;88;75;Breezy in the p.m.;NE;13;57%;88%;10

Houston, TX;96;77;97;75;Very warm;S;6;62%;3%;8

Indianapolis, IN;90;60;92;66;Hot;S;6;52%;55%;5

Jackson, MS;91;66;94;68;Mostly sunny, warm;E;4;58%;0%;7

Jacksonville, FL;89;70;85;71;Showers around;NE;8;79%;64%;7

Juneau, AK;53;45;52;45;Breezy with rain;E;15;87%;100%;1

Kansas City, MO;94;72;98;73;Hot;ESE;6;52%;48%;5

Knoxville, TN;88;61;90;60;Mostly sunny, warm;E;3;64%;6%;6

Las Vegas, NV;89;68;85;67;Nice with some sun;NNE;5;24%;35%;5

Lexington, KY;89;62;92;67;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;6;55%;4%;6

Little Rock, AR;93;67;95;70;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;6;61%;3%;6

Long Beach, CA;75;63;75;64;Turning sunny;WSW;6;62%;25%;5

Los Angeles, CA;76;60;76;62;Clouds, then sun;SW;6;64%;24%;6

Louisville, KY;90;63;93;69;Mostly sunny and hot;S;5;58%;4%;5

Madison, WI;87;64;86;59;Partly sunny, warm;W;6;65%;16%;5

Memphis, TN;89;68;91;71;Mostly sunny, humid;S;5;61%;2%;6

Miami, FL;90;77;88;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;6;74%;61%;5

Milwaukee, WI;85;68;84;63;Some sun, very warm;W;8;65%;26%;5

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;85;62;82;64;Sunny and less humid;ESE;8;51%;27%;4

Mobile, AL;93;67;93;68;Warm with sunshine;NE;6;57%;2%;7

Montgomery, AL;88;65;87;65;Sunshine, pleasant;ESE;6;57%;0%;7

Mt. Washington, NH;58;46;51;41;Windy and cooler;ENE;27;84%;33%;1

Nashville, TN;90;64;92;65;Mostly sunny and hot;S;3;56%;2%;6

New Orleans, LA;93;75;95;73;Sunny and humid;S;7;62%;2%;8

New York, NY;85;67;79;62;Variable cloudiness;NE;10;63%;25%;4

Newark, NJ;84;65;80;61;Variable cloudiness;NE;8;58%;25%;4

Norfolk, VA;79;65;80;63;Humid;ENE;8;71%;1%;6

Oklahoma City, OK;100;75;101;74;Hot;SSW;12;49%;6%;6

Olympia, WA;68;50;67;44;Clouds and sunshine;NNW;5;69%;7%;3

Omaha, NE;91;60;92;65;Partly sunny and hot;SE;7;47%;42%;5

Orlando, FL;92;74;89;74;An afternoon shower;NE;7;67%;68%;7

Philadelphia, PA;85;64;83;62;Periods of sun;E;8;57%;25%;5

Phoenix, AZ;98;75;96;71;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;28%;3%;7

Pittsburgh, PA;83;61;90;65;Sunny and hot;ESE;5;56%;27%;5

Portland, ME;73;60;68;58;Breezy in the a.m.;NE;12;80%;44%;1

Portland, OR;73;53;70;50;Some sun, pleasant;NNW;6;59%;2%;4

Providence, RI;74;62;66;59;Windy with rain;N;20;86%;99%;1

Raleigh, NC;78;65;83;62;Humid with a shower;E;6;74%;44%;4

Reno, NV;72;48;78;49;Mostly sunny, nice;WNW;4;36%;0%;6

Richmond, VA;78;63;85;62;Clouds and sun;SE;6;64%;7%;6

Roswell, NM;100;69;96;68;A stray thunderstorm;SSE;14;42%;64%;5

Sacramento, CA;88;55;90;57;Plenty of sun;S;5;54%;0%;5

Salt Lake City, UT;77;54;79;54;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;8;41%;1%;5

San Antonio, TX;98;79;99;77;Hot;SE;7;59%;5%;8

San Diego, CA;73;65;73;63;Clouds, then sun;W;9;70%;27%;5

San Francisco, CA;63;56;65;55;Turning sunny, cool;SW;11;79%;0%;5

Savannah, GA;85;68;87;68;Showers around;ENE;6;71%;62%;7

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;67;52;64;49;Low clouds;NNE;6;70%;12%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;84;57;86;61;Warm with sunshine;SSE;7;47%;41%;5

Spokane, WA;80;50;74;42;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;7;36%;0%;4

Springfield, IL;90;66;89;64;A t-storm around;E;7;69%;64%;5

St. Louis, MO;91;70;92;70;Hot and humid;S;7;65%;36%;5

Tampa, FL;90;71;87;71;A t-storm around;ENE;6;70%;49%;4

Toledo, OH;82;58;85;62;An afternoon shower;ESE;4;65%;64%;5

Tucson, AZ;93;64;92;60;Plenty of sun;SSW;8;26%;2%;7

Tulsa, OK;100;76;102;77;Record-tying heat;S;8;50%;30%;6

Vero Beach, FL;90;72;88;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;NE;8;73%;56%;7

Washington, DC;83;60;85;63;Partly sunny;SE;6;62%;1%;5

Wichita, KS;101;65;98;74;A stray t-storm, hot;S;10;53%;64%;6

Wilmington, DE;83;61;82;61;Partly sunny;SE;8;62%;0%;5

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

