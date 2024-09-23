US Forecast for Monday, September 23, 2024
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;76;53;72;54;Clouds and sun;SE;6;60%;9%;3
Albuquerque, NM;74;53;80;56;Partly sunny;ENE;6;45%;0%;7
Anchorage, AK;50;42;50;43;A couple of showers;W;6;82%;96%;1
Asheville, NC;83;60;81;60;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;4;80%;66%;4
Atlanta, GA;92;69;93;68;Mostly sunny, warm;ENE;6;59%;17%;6
Atlantic City, NJ;71;61;70;63;Windy;ENE;16;73%;32%;3
Austin, TX;97;74;94;72;Clouds and sun;NE;4;57%;19%;7
Baltimore, MD;77;62;71;64;Sun and clouds;ESE;6;77%;88%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;92;70;94;71;Partly sunny and hot;S;6;64%;10%;7
Billings, MT;77;56;75;55;A shower or two;SSW;11;40%;55%;2
Birmingham, AL;91;67;93;69;Mostly sunny and hot;S;6;57%;36%;6
Bismarck, ND;70;48;68;48;Breezy in the p.m.;NW;12;57%;12%;2
Boise, ID;79;53;81;55;Breezy in the a.m.;NNE;11;37%;0%;5
Boston, MA;66;55;66;55;Partly sunny;NE;11;74%;28%;2
Bridgeport, CT;73;54;70;54;Clouds and sun;NE;9;64%;14%;3
Buffalo, NY;82;65;72;62;A couple of showers;ESE;14;80%;91%;1
Burlington, VT;72;54;71;54;Clouds and sun, nice;SE;9;56%;13%;2
Caribou, ME;65;45;65;46;Sunny;SE;5;70%;27%;4
Casper, WY;76;40;74;43;Breezy;NE;15;29%;40%;4
Charleston, SC;84;70;86;72;A t-storm around;SE;7;76%;53%;7
Charleston, WV;93;67;85;67;A shower and t-storm;WNW;6;73%;99%;2
Charlotte, NC;91;68;80;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;6;83%;67%;3
Cheyenne, WY;60;39;78;45;Warmer;NNE;14;29%;2%;4
Chicago, IL;71;62;66;61;A shower in places;NNE;13;75%;90%;3
Cleveland, OH;81;69;74;67;A stray a.m. t-storm;N;10;85%;57%;1
Columbia, SC;96;69;91;70;A t-storm around;ESE;5;68%;66%;6
Columbus, OH;91;67;78;66;A shower and t-storm;NNW;8;79%;94%;1
Concord, NH;67;44;66;45;Clouds and sun;NE;6;73%;5%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;95;69;82;68;A t-storm in spots;NNW;10;78%;49%;3
Denver, CO;61;46;80;51;Warmer;NW;6;33%;2%;5
Des Moines, IA;71;52;69;53;Low clouds;ESE;6;62%;15%;2
Detroit, MI;83;64;72;60;Not as warm;NNE;9;84%;34%;1
Dodge City, KS;65;44;74;52;Sunshine and warmer;S;6;58%;1%;6
Duluth, MN;68;45;67;47;Partly sunny;ESE;7;62%;17%;4
El Paso, TX;90;61;85;67;Sunny and nice;SE;8;49%;25%;7
Fairbanks, AK;51;38;50;39;Mainly cloudy;NNE;8;65%;35%;1
Fargo, ND;69;48;74;53;Partly sunny, breezy;SW;14;47%;65%;4
Grand Junction, CO;75;52;82;53;Mostly cloudy;E;7;36%;0%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;74;51;73;55;Cloudy, less humid;E;7;74%;27%;2
Hartford, CT;73;52;70;53;Clouds and sun;NE;7;66%;9%;2
Helena, MT;75;52;74;52;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;11;45%;0%;4
Honolulu, HI;88;73;88;76;Periods of sun;ENE;10;56%;44%;9
Houston, TX;91;75;92;75;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;65%;49%;7
Indianapolis, IN;77;64;73;64;A shower and t-storm;NE;6;86%;100%;1
Jackson, MS;93;70;93;68;Sunshine and warm;S;5;59%;14%;7
Jacksonville, FL;92;68;89;70;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;6;72%;6%;7
Juneau, AK;55;47;58;50;Downpours, breezy;SSE;15;88%;100%;0
Kansas City, MO;70;58;65;57;A morning shower;ESE;6;85%;47%;1
Knoxville, TN;91;67;90;66;A stray thunderstorm;SW;5;70%;73%;5
Las Vegas, NV;96;72;99;72;Partly sunny;NW;7;15%;0%;6
Lexington, KY;89;68;80;68;Thunderstorms;NE;7;81%;99%;2
Little Rock, AR;93;72;86;66;A heavy thunderstorm;NNE;6;69%;94%;4
Long Beach, CA;79;63;85;63;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;60%;0%;6
Los Angeles, CA;81;60;88;63;Sunny and warm;S;6;51%;0%;6
Louisville, KY;80;68;79;69;Thunderstorms;NNW;6;85%;100%;1
Madison, WI;66;50;69;53;Mainly cloudy;E;7;61%;85%;4
Memphis, TN;91;72;90;68;A t-storm around;SSE;6;62%;83%;6
Miami, FL;91;79;90;80;A t-storm in spots;E;8;69%;76%;8
Milwaukee, WI;70;55;68;58;Cloudy, less humid;NNE;12;65%;66%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;71;51;70;51;Clouds and sunshine;SE;7;51%;9%;4
Mobile, AL;92;69;94;68;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;7;59%;8%;7
Montgomery, AL;94;66;90;68;Sunshine and warm;SW;5;56%;14%;7
Mt. Washington, NH;44;37;44;37;Breezy;ESE;24;75%;27%;2
Nashville, TN;93;67;92;70;A stray t-storm, hot;SE;5;62%;83%;5
New Orleans, LA;90;74;93;74;Hot;S;7;64%;44%;7
New York, NY;77;56;71;57;Clouds and sun;ENE;8;67%;39%;3
Newark, NJ;76;57;72;58;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;7;57%;42%;3
Norfolk, VA;74;61;75;66;Mostly cloudy;E;7;69%;63%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;76;59;75;58;A morning shower;S;9;69%;41%;5
Olympia, WA;72;58;72;55;Decreasing clouds;N;5;79%;30%;1
Omaha, NE;70;51;72;53;Partly sunny;SSE;5;53%;44%;5
Orlando, FL;89;74;92;72;Mostly sunny;E;8;65%;10%;8
Philadelphia, PA;78;60;73;61;Partly sunny, nice;E;7;61%;39%;3
Phoenix, AZ;98;75;104;77;Mostly sunny and hot;NE;5;18%;0%;6
Pittsburgh, PA;84;68;81;65;A shower and t-storm;WSW;7;78%;98%;1
Portland, ME;63;54;63;51;Periods of sunshine;NNE;10;75%;2%;3
Portland, OR;78;58;80;59;Partly sunny;N;5;67%;7%;3
Providence, RI;67;54;66;54;Partly sunny;NE;9;78%;30%;2
Raleigh, NC;82;64;82;68;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;6;76%;60%;3
Reno, NV;80;50;82;51;Clouds and sun;WNW;6;22%;0%;5
Richmond, VA;74;60;77;64;Nice with some sun;ESE;6;73%;88%;3
Roswell, NM;76;56;84;58;Partly sunny, warmer;S;8;51%;3%;7
Sacramento, CA;95;58;98;63;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;5;36%;0%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;79;55;80;57;Clouds and sun;ESE;7;31%;0%;5
San Antonio, TX;94;76;97;75;Mostly sunny and hot;E;6;58%;8%;7
San Diego, CA;73;65;79;64;Mostly sunny, nice;WNW;8;69%;0%;7
San Francisco, CA;71;52;82;57;Sunshine and warmer;SW;8;59%;0%;5
Savannah, GA;89;70;91;71;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;6;64%;36%;7
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;70;59;71;57;Decreasing clouds;NNE;6;77%;14%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;72;44;75;52;Partly sunny;SSE;9;49%;60%;5
Spokane, WA;78;53;81;52;Sunshine, pleasant;SE;7;43%;0%;4
Springfield, IL;75;60;67;59;A couple of showers;ENE;6;84%;99%;1
St. Louis, MO;82;66;70;63;A shower and t-storm;E;10;84%;99%;1
Tampa, FL;93;72;87;72;Mostly sunny;E;7;71%;33%;8
Toledo, OH;88;63;71;60;Cooler;N;6;89%;60%;1
Tucson, AZ;90;66;97;70;Abundant sunshine;ESE;6;16%;0%;7
Tulsa, OK;85;62;74;58;Cooler;WNW;7;74%;71%;3
Vero Beach, FL;90;74;89;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;E;9;75%;59%;7
Washington, DC;75;63;72;63;Mostly cloudy;ESE;7;77%;88%;2
Wichita, KS;61;54;73;51;Sunshine and warmer;SE;7;58%;5%;5
Wilmington, DE;77;57;72;60;Partly sunny;E;7;69%;68%;3
