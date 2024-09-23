Sections
September 26, 2024

Vista Point Closes $227 Million Closed End Second Mortgage Securitization

Vista Point Closes Its Second AAA-Rated CES Securitization of 2024, Representing $561 Million of Total CES Issuance

AP News, Associated Press

Vista Point Closes Its Second AAA-Rated CES Securitization of 2024, Representing $561 Million of Total CES Issuance

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Vista Point Financial Holdings, LLC ("Vista Point"), a leading nonagency mortgage origination and investment platform, announces the closing of its $227 million securitization backed by closed end second lien ("CES") owner-occupied and investor mortgage loans.

This transaction is the second CES securitization issuance for Vista Point, which to date has acquired and originated over $5.8 billion in nonagency residential loans since its launch in 2019, including over $800 million of CES. As an industry pioneer in nonagency home equity-based products, Vista Point also recently launched an adjustable rate HELOC to its wholesale and correspondent business partners.

"Vista Point continues to pioneer nonagency CES execution and expanding liquidity in the broader markets as well as for our business partners. With over $800 million in CES production, along with two successful CES securitizations under our belts, we see widespread acceptance and growth in this key segment," said William Ashmore, Founder & CEO of Vista Point.

Jim Malloy, COO & EVP Capital Markets, added, "The VSTA 2024-CES2 transaction was a success by every measure, with tremendous support and oversubscription in all offered classes. Many core investors returned, and several new investors were able to participate, demonstrating the strength of our franchise."

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as Structuring Agent, Lead Bookrunner and an Initial Purchaser. ATLAS SP Securities, a division of Apollo Global Securities, LLC served as Joint Bookrunner and an Initial Purchaser. Vista Point was represented by Dentons US LLP, as Issuer's counsel.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any jurisdiction. The notes were offered and sold only to (i) qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act and (ii) persons that are not a "U.S. Person" (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

About Vista Point

With over $5.8 billion of mortgage volume since launch in 2019, Vista Point offers a full suite of nonagency 1st lien, closed-end 2nd lien and HELOC owner-occupied and investor mortgage loan products covering nearly all 50 states. Sourced through multiple channels, they are uniquely designed to meet the financing needs of self-employed and W-2 borrowers who are underserved by traditional lending platforms.

Vista Point is strategically positioned at the intersection of alternative credit and nonagency residential mortgage. Through its complete vertical platform, we enable diversified exposure for investors to this asset class in whole loan, securitized or structured form that meets investment objectives and operational requirements. And with the ability to co-invest with our partners, our interests are fully aligned.

Vista Point senior management and operational teams have combined decades of experience working together in residential agency and nonagency mortgage, managing multibillion-dollar portfolios through various credit cycles, with a focus on origination, operations & long-term investment.

Platform Websites:

Contact Information

Jim Malloy

COO, EVP Capital Markets

jmalloy@vistapointfh.com

949-333-3326

SOURCE: Vista Point Financial Holdings, LLC ("Vista Point")

View the original press release on newswire.com.

