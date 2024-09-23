Milestone enables Vodafone Ireland to deliver superior customer experiences and operational excellence through a consolidated customer view and simplified architecture

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the successful completion of a unified single business support system (BSS) and operations support system (OSS) platform transformation for Vodafone Ireland, integrating mobile and fixed communication services into a single, streamlined system, enhancing operational efficiency and customer experience.

The new platform provides a consolidated customer view, empowering front-line agents to make informed decisions, reducing errors, and streamlining processes. This transformation leads to a more automated, quicker, and consistent customer journey.

"This project with Amdocs has been a pivotal, strategic element of our B2C & B2B digital transformation and gives us a solid foundation as we continue to innovate and ensure our business customers enjoy next-generation experiences," said Mairead Cullen, IT Director at Vodafone Ireland. "This solution enhances the customer experience through full omnichannel sales and support, driving convergence sales and improving customer satisfaction."

"We are thrilled to have collaborated with Vodafone Ireland on this groundbreaking project," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "The integration of mobile and fixed services into one platform is a significant enabler for efficiency, simplifying and automating operations, while creating seamless experiences for customers across Ireland."

