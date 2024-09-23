TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV:FLT)(OTCQX:TAKOF)(Frankfurt:A3DP5Y)(Frankfurt:ABBA.F) is pleased to announce its participation in the launch event of phase two of the drone project at Edmonton International Airport (YEG), which extends the drone flight path from YEG to Leduc and marks a historic milestone as the first drone operation in Canada to safely intersect within an active runway glide path. The event, held in partnership with YEG and other stakeholders, highlights Volatus' operational capabilities and sets the stage for additional opportunities in Canada and expansion into new markets around the world.

Operating under the Drone Delivery Canada (DDC) brand, phase 1 of this project successfully completed over 3,000 commercial drone flights at YEG, covering more than 8,500 kilometers. These flights are part of the more than 9,000 remotely piloted operations managed autonomously from the Operations Control Centre (OCC) in Toronto 3,300 km away. This milestone underscores Volatus' ability to scale its RPAS (Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems) technology for commercial use as well as its capacity to operate effectively in diverse environments.

"Participating in this historic event at Edmonton International Airport highlights our advanced capabilities in drone logistics and the scalability of our technology," said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. "While Canada remains a core market, we are seeing exciting growth opportunities in international regions, such as Africa, the Arctic, and offshore sectors, where regulations are less restrictive, enabling broader and more immediate drone applications. As we explore these markets, we are confident that our operational experience positions us to capitalize on new opportunities and expand our global reach, introducing operational efficiency across industries such as energy, logistics, and healthcare."

For more information on the previous announcement, visit: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/revolutionizing-shipping-drone-technology-soars-to-new-heights-at-yeg-822152073.html

About Volatus Aerospace

Volatus Aerospace is a leader in innovative global aerial solutions for intelligence and cargo. With deep technological and subject matter expertise and over 100 years' worth of combined institutional knowledge in aviation, Volatus provides meaningful aerial solutions for end users across various industries using both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS or drones). We are committed to enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability through innovative, real-world aerial solutions.

