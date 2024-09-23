West-Current Conditions

West Region Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Sunday, September 22, 2024
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albuquerque, NM;Mostly clear;63;E;15;51%
Anchorage, AK;Cloudy;44;Calm;3;82%
Billings, MT;Cloudy;66;WSW;10;35%
Boise, ID;Partly cloudy;57;ESE;1;38%
Casper, WY;Mostly clear;44;W;5;50%
Cheyenne, WY;Clear;45;SSW;14;85%
Denver, CO;Clear;46;S;4;84%
Fairbanks, AK;Mostly cloudy;47;NE;10;60%
Grand Junction, CO;Clear;63;E;10;49%
Helena, MT;Mostly cloudy;63;WNW;3;44%
Honolulu, HI;Partly cloudy;80;ENE;9;61%
Juneau, AK;Rain;52;E;13;87%
Las Vegas, NV;Mostly clear;79;NW;6;18%
Long Beach, CA;Partly cloudy;64;NNW;7;86%
Los Angeles, CA;Fog;61;WNW;2;98%
Olympia, WA;Cloudy;62;SSW;7;83%
Phoenix, AZ;Partly cloudy;83;ENE;2;24%
Portland, OR;Cloudy;61;NNW;4;79%
Reno, NV;Clear;60;NNE;4;23%
Roswell, NM;Clear;64;E;6;64%
Sacramento, CA;Clear;71;SSW;3;53%
Salt Lake City, UT;Clear;62;SSE;6;49%
San Diego, CA;Clear;66;NNW;3;86%
San Francisco, CA;Partly cloudy;58;SSW;4;93%
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;Mostly cloudy;62;SSW;9;80%
Spokane, WA;Mostly cloudy;60;NE;1;43%
Tucson, AZ;Mostly clear;73;WNW;4;24%
