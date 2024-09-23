West-Current Conditions

West Region Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Tuesday, September 24, 2024
_____
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albuquerque, NM;Clear;73;E;18;24%
Anchorage, AK;Showers;48;Calm;0;96%
Billings, MT;Clear;68;SSW;3;46%
Boise, ID;Mostly clear;72;SSE;4;32%
Casper, WY;Clear;53;Calm;0;52%
Cheyenne, WY;Clear;52;WNW;8;54%
Denver, CO;Clear;53;SSW;3;65%
Fairbanks, AK;Cloudy;42;SW;4;87%
Grand Junction, CO;Clear;67;ENE;10;29%
Helena, MT;Clear;63;W;6;59%
Honolulu, HI;Partly cloudy;81;ENE;14;64%
Juneau, AK;Rain;48;E;8;93%
Las Vegas, NV;Clear;82;NW;5;12%
Long Beach, CA;Mostly cloudy;65;W;5;80%
Los Angeles, CA;Fog;61;WNW;2;93%
Olympia, WA;Partly cloudy;66;SE;3;86%
Phoenix, AZ;Partly cloudy;84;E;4;13%
Portland, OR;Clear;74;WNW;4;72%
Reno, NV;Clear;71;W;4;25%
Roswell, NM;Clear;75;Calm;0;30%
Sacramento, CA;Clear;73;WSW;7;55%
Salt Lake City, UT;Clear;66;SE;8;41%
San Diego, CA;Cloudy;62;NNW;4;95%
San Francisco, CA;Clear;56;W;10;91%
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;69%
Spokane, WA;Clear;69;ENE;5;50%
Tucson, AZ;Clear;79;S;3;16%
_____
