West-Current Conditions

West Region Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Wednesday, September 18, 2024
_____
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albuquerque, NM;Partly cloudy;70;SE;8;33%
Anchorage, AK;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;82%
Billings, MT;Cloudy;61;W;21;55%
Boise, ID;Mostly clear;57;NNE;1;77%
Casper, WY;Clear;49;SW;6;54%
Cheyenne, WY;Partly cloudy;56;W;8;35%
Denver, CO;Mostly clear;66;NNE;3;20%
Fairbanks, AK;Cloudy;48;SW;7;84%
Grand Junction, CO;Clear;61;E;6;20%
Helena, MT;Cloudy;60;W;18;57%
Honolulu, HI;Partly cloudy;89;ENE;14;69%
Juneau, AK;Rain;52;E;10;87%
Las Vegas, NV;Mostly clear;76;ENE;3;13%
Long Beach, CA;Mostly cloudy;66;NW;3;72%
Los Angeles, CA;Partly cloudy;62;WNW;1;79%
Olympia, WA;Clear;61;Calm;0;86%
Phoenix, AZ;Clear;81;NW;2;20%
Portland, OR;Partly cloudy;62;NNW;1;80%
Reno, NV;Cloudy;51;SE;2;80%
Roswell, NM;Clear;78;WNW;6;22%
Sacramento, CA;Partly cloudy;64;NNW;2;77%
Salt Lake City, UT;Mostly clear;59;S;3;57%
San Diego, CA;Cloudy;65;SW;2;76%
San Francisco, CA;Mostly cloudy;57;W;3;92%
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;Clear;62;NE;6;67%
Spokane, WA;Partly cloudy;68;SW;7;43%
Tucson, AZ;Clear;78;WNW;2;31%
_____
Copyright 2024 AccuWeather