West-Current Conditions

West Region Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Saturday, September 21, 2024
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albuquerque, NM;Clear;61;N;9;51%
Anchorage, AK;Partly cloudy;46;SE;3;79%
Billings, MT;Mostly clear;52;S;6;54%
Boise, ID;Mostly clear;58;S;2;38%
Casper, WY;Mostly cloudy;40;NNE;9;59%
Cheyenne, WY;Cloudy;49;E;7;51%
Denver, CO;Cloudy;50;ESE;5;89%
Fairbanks, AK;Cloudy;43;NNW;5;74%
Grand Junction, CO;Showers;59;ENE;8;64%
Helena, MT;Clear;49;W;6;63%
Honolulu, HI;Partly cloudy;79;NE;14;64%
Juneau, AK;Rain;48;WSW;5;93%
Las Vegas, NV;Mostly clear;79;ENE;4;25%
Long Beach, CA;Clear;66;WNW;5;77%
Los Angeles, CA;Clear;64;WNW;2;84%
Olympia, WA;Clear;54;Calm;0;82%
Phoenix, AZ;Partly cloudy;80;SW;2;24%
Portland, OR;Mostly clear;59;NNW;7;65%
Reno, NV;Clear;65;N;4;24%
Roswell, NM;Partly cloudy;69;NNW;13;78%
Sacramento, CA;Clear;69;WSW;4;64%
Salt Lake City, UT;Mostly clear;64;SSE;6;46%
San Diego, CA;Mostly cloudy;67;NNW;2;86%
San Francisco, CA;Partly cloudy;54;WSW;6;99%
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;Mostly clear;60;NNW;3;57%
Spokane, WA;Mostly cloudy;54;NE;3;41%
Tucson, AZ;Partly cloudy;72;N;3;29%
