WireSeptember 25, 2024

Your Future Just Got Brighter! Get Ready for Epique Realty Game-Changing Announcements Mark Your Calendar-October 2 at 11:00 AM CST

Special Event Livestream from Houston, Texas

AP News, Associated Press
Special Event Livestream from Houston, Texas HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Something BIG is Coming... Clear your schedule for a special online event that you definitely don't want to miss. Epique Realty will unveil major company ...
Special Event Livestream from Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Something BIG is Coming... Clear your schedule for a special online event that you definitely don't want to miss. Epique Realty will unveil major company updates and incredible new benefits designed to empower and support you. Join Epique for a special online event on October 2nd at 11 AM CST and take your Epique experience to the next level. Catch all the action LIVE on EpiqueLive.com and our Facebook Page. This event is open to the public and no pre-registration is required.

Josh Miller, CEO and Co-Founder, Epique Realty is preparing for this can't miss opportunity so you will be one of the first to discover an array of new developments that Epique has been working on to provide even more support for the heart of the Epique organization-AGENTS!

Transformative New Benefits for Agents: As part of Epique's mission to put agents first, the company is rolling out several unprecedented benefits designed to provide agents with assistance they may need in all areas of life.

Exciting Company Updates: On the agenda are plans regarding recent corporate developments and decisions that reinforce Epique's ongoing commitment to excellence and continuous improvement to further assist agents.

Bold Vision for the Future

The new benefits and strategic initiatives announced at the Livestream event are poised to further solidify Epique's place as a true industry leader, delivering incomparable value to its agents and ensuring their ongoing success in today's ever-changing real estate landscape.

If you're planning on attending Inman Connect in Austin on October 9,, be sure to catch the upcoming appearance of Epique CEO Josh Miller as he continues to drive the company forward. He'll be speaking on a panel titled "How to Enhance the Customer Experience to Take Your Business to the Next Level." This discussion is expected to be one of the highlights of the event, with Josh sharing his visionary insights into how agents can leverage customer experience to fuel growth.

Prepare to be amazed!

WHEN: October 2nd at 11 AM CST

WHERE: LIVE on EpiqueLive.com and our Facebook Page.

Save the date and get ready for these groundbreaking announcements that will redefine your possibilities and change everything!

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty is more than just a brokerage; it's a movement. Epique is dedicated to empowering agents to thrive and succeed by providing incomparable technology, astonishing benefits, extraordinary support, and a wealth of resources. Epique Realty's all-inclusive model signals a shift towards a more equitable and technologically advanced real estate landscape. With a solid foundation of inclusion, innovation, and integrity, Epique Realty is transforming the real estate landscape, one success story at a time. #BeEpique

https://www.instagram.com/epiquerealty/

https://www.facebook.com/epiquerealty

https://www.linkedin.com/company/epique-realty/mycompany/

https://www.youtube.com/@epiquerealty

Contact Information

Barbara Simpson

PR & Communications

barbara@epiquerealty.com

(281) 773-7842

Related Images

SOURCE: Epique Realty

View the original press release on accesswire.com
