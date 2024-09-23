Daily News reader Mike Heston, the operations officer for the Pullman Fire Department, submitted this photo of firefighter Reed McPherson and firefighter paramedic Jon Odell, who recently graduated from the Washington State Fire Training Academy in North Bend, Wash., on April 20. The 12-week academy provided certifications in IFSAC Firefighter 1, IFSAC Haz Mat Operations and IFSAC Firefighter 2 and involved more than 560 hours of training. Odell earned the Most Inspirational award, 1st due engine award, a Bulldog award and a leadership award. McPherson earned a leadership award. Odell was pinned by his father, Mike Odell, and McPherson was pinned by his wife, Sabrina McPherson.