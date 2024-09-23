Santa’s in town

Santa waves from his Tuesday on his second of a four-night journey across Pullman with the Pullman Lions Club. Details on his whereabouts each night can be found on the Pullman Lions Club Facebook page, where there is also a link to a live Santa tracker. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Santa waves to those watching from their windows for his sleigh to pass by Tuesday on his second of a four-night journey across Pullman with the Pullman Lions Club.

A child raises their candy cane to Santa Tuesday on Santa's second of a four-night journey across Pullman with the Pullman Lions Club.

Families wave to Santa after receiving candy canes Tuesday on his second of a four-night journey across Pullman with the Pullman Lions Club.

Families makes their way over to Santa's sleigh Tuesday on his second of a four-night journey across Pullman with the Pullman Lions Club.

Santa waves after giving out candy canes Tuesday on his second of a four-night journey across Pullman with the Pullman Lions Club.

A family makes their way over to Santa's sleigh Tuesday on his second of a four-night journey across Pullman with the Pullman Lions Club.

Santa gives out candy canes Tuesday on his second of a four-night journey across Pullman with the Pullman Lions Club.