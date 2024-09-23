Sections
September 25, 2024

ACCESSWIRE Earns 15 Badges Including 5 Leader Badges in G2’s Fall 2024 Report

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / ACCESSWIRE, a newswire service standout that provides regional, national, and global news to thousands of clients worldwide, is proud to announce it earned 15 badges, five of which were Leader badges in G2's Fall 2024 report.

ACCESSWIRE - G2 Fall 2024 Report Badges

G2, the leading provider of business software and services reviews, leverages its community's knowledge to help others make the right software and service decisions for their business.

ACCESSWIRE continues to provide brands around the globe with services that maximize the distribution of their news stories including:

  • Media Suite - Innovation meets accuracy with ACCESSWIRE's Media Suite that bundles the most extensive outreach tools on the market under one login including Media Database, Media Pitching, Media Monitoring, and Press Release Distribution.

  • Press Release Distribution - Offering global distribution to thousands of media outlets, ACCESSWIRE's press release distribution services are targeted to its customers' specific needs. With flat-fee pricing, unlimited word counts, and no restrictions on multimedia, customers can confidently share their news and maximize their visibility.

  • Press Release Optimizer - The primary goal of this service is to help you amplify your press release distribution efforts, boost exposure, and target the right audience through our two offerings - Featured Press Release and Company Spotlight.

"We proudly improved our rankings in five reports and it's a testament to our team's dedication in providing our customers with the best experience and press release distribution services," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "These 15 badges serve as motivation for our team to maximize our customers' moments with press release distribution."

For G2's Fall 2024 report, ACCESSWIRE proudly earned 15 badges including:

  • Best Usability (Small Business) Press Release Distribution

  • Momentum Leader (Fall) PR Analytics and Press Release Distribution

  • Best Relationship (Small Business) Press Release Distribution

  • Best Relationship (Fall) Press Release Distribution

  • High Performer (Small Business EMEA) Press Release Distribution

  • Leader (Fall) Press Release Distribution

  • Leader (Small Business) Press Release Distribution

  • Leader (Mid-Market) Press Release Distribution

  • Best Meets Requirements (Small Business) PR Analytics

  • Easiest Setup (Mid-Market) Press Release Distribution

  • Users Most Likely to Recommend (Mid-Market) Press Release Distribution

  • High Performer (EMEA) Press Release Distribution

  • High Performer (Small Business) PR Analytics

  • High Performer (Fall) PR Analytics

  • Users Love us

As one of the top newswires in the industry, ACCESSWIRE offers global distribution, predictable flat-fee pricing, and top-tier customer service. Its award-winning press release distribution services and online newsrooms ensure its customers' most important moments are reaching the right audiences.

To learn more about ACCESSWIRE's press release distribution services, visit accesswire.com

###

About ACCESSWIRE/Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com

Contact Information

Brian Balbirnie

Chief Executive Officer

brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com

919.481.4000

SOURCE: ACCESSWIRE

View the original press release on accesswire.com
