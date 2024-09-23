PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Blue Laser Fusion Inc. (BLF), a leading fusion energy company, has won a prestigious US Department of Energy (DOE) INFUSE project award to develop a novel high-energy pulsed laser for inertial fusion energy applications in collaboration with the California Institute of Technology (Caltech).

The project focuses on high energy pulsed laser amplification using an optical enhancement cavity (OEC) to generate the high pulse energy and fast repetition rates required for high gain, efficient fusion energy generation. The DOE funded work leverages the expertise of Caltech, specifically the Adhikari Research Group led by Professor Rana Adhikari, a world leader in experimental gravitational physics and OEC lasers for LIGO. The project was awarded as part of the DOE's Innovation Network for Fusion Energy (INFUSE) initiative, which awarded $4.6M to private public collaborations in 2024 to accelerate the development of cost-effective, innovative fusion energy technologies in the private sector. The DOE INFUSE program's overarching objective is to ensure U.S. energy, environmental & security needs.

Dr. Shuji Nakamura, CEO of Blue Laser Fusion and 2014 Nobel Prize Winner, commented, "We are proud to announce this DOE INFUSE project award and our special collaboration with Caltech as we work to accelerate the commercialization of laser-based fusion energy. By cooperating with Caltech, Blue Laser Fusion will have access to world-class expertise and capabilities to advance our OEC laser innovations."

Blue Laser Fusion was founded in 2022 by Dr. Shuji Nakamura, 2014 Nobel Laureate in Physics and solid-state lighting pioneer, whose high efficiency LED lighting inventions have helped transform the world by substantially reducing the global energy power consumption. BLF's enabling technology innovations include a high efficiency, cost effective megajoule class pulse energy laser with a fast repetition rate, coupled with a high gain, low-cost solid fuel target to achieve commercial fusion. The company has a comprehensive IP portfolio with more than 50 patents and applications internationally. Technical areas of IP protection and innovation competence include multiple levels of the value chain such as optical enhancement cavity (OEC) lasers, fuel targets and energy and fusion systems.

For additional information on Blue Laser Fusion's project with Caltech, see: https://infuse.ornl.gov/awards/high-energy-pulsed-laser-amplification-using-optical-enhancement-cavities/. For additional information of DOE INFUSE program, see: https://infuse.ornl.gov.

About Blue Laser Fusion, Inc.

Blue Laser Fusion Inc. (BLF) is a leading fusion energy company based in Santa Barbara, CA with offices in Silicon Valley and Tokyo, Japan. The company is commercializing a proprietary and novel laser fusion technology to achieve the world's first carbon-free, on demand, renewable, clean energy generation and to accelerate a transition to an electrified world. BLF aims to commercialize a GW scale reactor to provide power to the grid to meet the acute and increasing demand for clean energy for data centers and to support the AI revolution, for semiconductor chip fabrication facilities and chemical and steel production plants, as well as for electric vehicles and homes. To learn more, please visit:

