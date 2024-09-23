Sections
WireSeptember 23, 2024

Climate Ring Conference Presented by Swissnex on the Occasion of Climate Week NYC 2024, September 25 - 27

Art, Technology, Science, and Fashion Speakers Join Forces to Fight for the Survival of Our Planet

AP News, Associated Press
Art, Technology, Science, and Fashion Speakers Join Forces to Fight for the Survival of Our Planet

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / Swissnex presents the Climate Ring, a pop-up boxing arena for the fight of the century: the one for planet Earth. Climate Ring will take place from September 25 - 27th at Performance Space New York, a leading venue for experimental performing arts in New York City's East Village. Swissnex will transform the venue into a boxing arena and will hold 12 events over the course of the three days. Inspired by the 12 rounds of a boxing match, these 12 activations will feature an eclectic mix of discussions, exhibitions, and performances featuring rising stars and heavyweights from science, innovation, and the arts. From renowned ecologist Thomas Crowther of ETH Zurich to New York nightlife impresaria Susanne Bartsch, the Climate Ring showcases fresh perspectives on our planetary moment from Switzerland, the U.S., and beyond.

Climate Change presented by Swissnex

Climate Ring is an official event program of Climate Week NYC 2024, the world's largest and most bustling climate festival. Referred to by The New York Times as a "Burning Man for climate geeks," this annual rendez-vous for climate culture features over 600 events, from tech mixers and VIP dinners to concerts and Earth-inspired drag shows, taking place across New York in parallel with the UN General Assembly High-Level Week. It brings together climate leaders from government, business, technology, arts, creative industries, academia, and civil society.

The 12 events are free with registration. Visit Swissnex for more information and to register.

CLIMATE RING PARTNERS

Climate Ring is an initiative of Swissnex in Boston and New York organized in partnership with Performance Space NY, Climeworks, ETH Zurich, Greater Zurich Area, ZHdK - Zurich University of the Arts, HEAD - Geneva, The New School Parsons, Institut auf dem Rosenberg, Studio 697 THz, Overthrow, Innosuisse - Swiss Innovation Agency, Climate Collider, the German Accelerator, Open Planet, the Villars Institute, Climate Words, SI - Swiss Institute, Storefront for Art and Architecture, Giroux Impact, Choke Hole, Vitra, Vitra Circle Store, Foodhack, GGBa - Invest Western Switzerland, Switzerland Innovation, travel Switzerland, SBB CFF FFS, Swiss Business Hub USA, the Consulate General of Switzerland in New York, and Presence Switzerland.

ABOUT THE THREE CLIMATE RING EXHIBITIONS

Alongside the 12 rounds of the Climate Ring, Swissnex presents three exhibits of student artwork addressing the climate crisis in collaboration with the Zurich University of the Arts (ZHdK), Geneva University of Art and Design (HEAD - Genève), Institut auf dem Rosenberg, and Studio 697 THz.

In partnership with ZHdK - Zurich University of the Arts, HEAD - Geneva, Institut auf dem

Rosenberg and Studio 697 THz

Punch Prize

Presented by ZHdK - Zurich University of the Arts

Endless Wear: a New Take on Upcycling

Presented by HEAD - Geneva

SolarSunflowers

Presented by Institut auf dem Rosenberg and Studio 697 THz

Contact Information

Alexander Galan

Publicist

ag@vidoun.com

Max Battle

Publicist

mb@vidoun.com

Climate Ring - Press Release

Climate Ring - Program

SOURCE: Swissnex

View the original press release on newswire.com.

