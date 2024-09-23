Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States of America. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") is proud to report that under its Environment division, its e-waste recycling operation, ERS International, has secured carbon credit generation business from close to 50 percent of the world's top eleven bitcoin miners.

Bitcoin mining uses special computers to solve intricate puzzles around the clock to validate transactions and then earn bitcoin. All that computing power uses up a lot of energy. While many bitcoin miners have taken steps to lower their carbon footprint, including turning to technological innovations, many can't quite reach their emissions reduction goals. This is where ERS comes in. ERS recycles electronic waste on an industrial scale, and since the Company can generate verified carbon credits from recycling, this means they are a good choice for bitcoin miners determined to offset their carbon footprint.

"By utilizing internationally recognized methodologies, we can generate carbon credits through our comprehensive electronics recycling and reuse processes. This accomplishment not only highlights our commitment to sustainability but also demonstrates the tangible benefits that our partners can achieve by working with ERS," said ERS Director of Global Business Development, Joseph Cimorelli.

A significant amount of work went into the planning and the launch of the carbon credit program at ERS, including the auditing and verification of the process used to generate carbon credits. ERS works under the guidelines of ISO 14064 standard. Management stress that the ERS carbon credit program can apply to businesses in almost any industry sector, not just bitcoin mining

One carbon credit represents the emission of one tonne of carbon dioxide or the equivalent of other greenhouse gases. This is why it is referred to as carbon offsets. The price for one tonne of carbon is $80 per tonne today. That number will jump to $95 per tonne next year.

"It has taken some time to get the word out about the carbon credit program at ERS. We are very proud to see that it is gaining interest from so many companies determined to reduce their carbon footprint. Joseph and the team at ERS are doing a tremendous job," said Sparta President, Tony Peticca.

ERS has served businesses in a vast array of industry sectors, including retail, technology, automotive, financial, healthcare, communications, law enforcement, electrical, engineering, manufacturing, as well as educational institutions and government agencies.

About Sparta