August Sets New Record Prices for Many U.S. and World Rare Coins as Demand Soars Around the World, Experts Expecting Continued Growth

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / The U.S. and world rare coin market has seen some of the strongest demand in decades throughout 2024, commencing with a continuation of upward price increases that started soon after the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Collectors and investors around the world alike are increasingly turning to investment in grade rare coins for many reasons, including the substantial growth in the number of countries participating in the BRICS nations that are committed to de-dollarization and gold-backed currencies and the onset of CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies), which have having already been deployed in several countries, with Europe and other countries to follow. Many more are expected soon to launch around the world, which is driving global collectors and investors to invest in grade rare coins.

Christian Briggs, Hard Asset Management CEO, stated, "The rare coin market is experiencing a period of unprecedented growth in new and existing collectors and investors around the world. August 2024 alone saw a sharp increase in both demand and prices, far exceeding our expectations. This trend is a clear indicator that the market is set for continued expansion, with the potential to surpass previous records as more investors recognize the enduring value of these tangible assets."

Hard Asset Management has been instrumental in this market growth and is consistently expanding its inventory with some of the most desirable U.S. and world rare coins. The firm's strategic acquisitions and expert curation have solidified its position as a trusted partner for both collectors and investors looking to benefit from the thriving market.

"2024 is shaping up to be an outstanding year for rare coins," Briggs continued. "With new investors entering the market every day, the variety and rarity of our offerings have never been more important. We're committed to providing our clients with unparalleled access to the finest coins, ensuring they are well-positioned to take advantage of this historic market growth."

Examples of recent coin appreciations:

1855 G$1, DCAM Grade PR66

May 2021 - $400,000

Sep 2024 - $675,000

1838 $2.50 Grade MS66+

Jul 2021 - $92,500

Sep 2024 - $200,000

1854 $3, CAM Grade PR66

Nov 2022 - $225,000

Sep 2024 - $425,000

1879 $4 Flowing Hair, DCAM Grade PR67