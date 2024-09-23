Sections
WireSeptember 24, 2024

iFOLIO Empowers Teams to Grow Digital Presence With iFOLIO Web

Over 2,500,000 sites live on iFOLIO Marketing Cloud, the Friendly Website Builder and Content Management System (CMS)

AP News, Associated Press

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / iFOLIO, the global leader in personalized digital marketing, announces today the launch of iFOLIO Web. Now web teams can grow their digital presence and reach easier with creative tools and powerful engineering. From stunning websites, and dynamic landing pages, to impactful web offerings for large systems, iFOLIO powers teams with an innovative website builder, a collaborative content management system (CMS), and patented analytics.

In today's fast-paced digital landscape, the measures for online presence are steep and crucial for brand growth. A staggering 88% of online users won't return to a site after a bad experience. Viewers form an opinion about a website in 0.05 seconds(Forbes) making it crucial for businesses to invest in engaging but high-performing website solutions.

iFOLIO Web differentiates with a friendly user interface and creative tools for more than 1,000 visual display options but packs a punch with a solution that renders sites in .025 seconds. Site performance and viewer experience is enhanced with more than 9 proprietary engineering processes starting with the image handling all the way through backend optimization and elimination of blocking code.

For complex projects, the iFOLIO Template Pro system powers updates across thousands of dependent sites in seconds rather than days of meticulous updates site by site.

iFOLIO Web powers the future with the ease of prebuilt layouts for light designers who would rather design code free alongside creative tools for deep designers to control pixel-level design with the padding editor. For the first time, all designer types can design and manage their websites and rely on high-performance technology.

Solving the challenge of delivering modern website design, iFOLIO provides creative tools for mobile adaptive layouts, media libraries for custom animated charts and icons, and supports videos, gifs, socials, forms, HTML embeds, and endless content possibilities. Users can measure engagement, actions, and ROI with triple-patented analytics.

Key Features of iFOLIO Web:

  • Patented Analytics

  • Creative Tools

  • Templates Pro

  • SEO targeting tools

  • Collaborative Content Management System (CMS)

  • Enterprise Solution & Support

"iFOLIO Web simplifies website management, empowering teams to effortlessly enhance their digital presence and engage more effectively with their audience," said Jean Marie Richardson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of iFOLIO. "We're excited to help organizations transform how they connect, communicate, and grow online."

iFOLIO Web is now available for businesses looking to elevate their digital marketing strategies. To learn more about iFOLIO Web and to start building your brand's online presence today, visit ifoliocloud.com/web.

iFOLIO powers clients across industries, including Madison Square Garden, Equifax, Georgia Tech Foundation, Northeastern University, Notre Dame, Clemson, University of South Carolina, UNLV, North Carolina State University, the Texas Rangers MLB, the MLB, and many more.

About iFOLIO:

iFOLIO is an industry-leading software-as-a-service platform powering enterprise digital marketing and sales enablement clients across industries. The triple-patented technology powers viewers in 50 U.S. states and over 100 countries and is WBENC-certified woman-owned.

www.ifoliocloud.com

Contact Information

Rachel Carlson

Marketing & Design Manager

rachel.carlson@ifoliocloud.com

470-223-4818

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/1012393142

SOURCE: iFOLIO

View the original press release on newswire.com.

