As part of its recent rebrand, Incredable™ unveils a mobile app designed to streamline credentialing processes, reduce manual work, and increase provider efficiency. The company will showcase its new platform and app at the upcoming NAMMS Conference in Denver.

AUSTIN, TX/ ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / Incredable™, backed by parent company Intiva Health and a leading credentialing and compliance solutions provider, is excited to announce the launch of its new mobile app, designed specifically for healthcare providers. The Incredable app is the latest advancement in the company's efforts to efficiently optimize document management, boosting efficiency and productivity for healthcare providers.

As healthcare professionals face increasing administrative challenges, the Incredable app provides an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly platform for managing essential documents. Available on the App Store and coming soon to Google Play, the app transforms how providers can access, scan, share, and manage their credentials and other critical documents, giving them the flexibility to handle administrative tasks on the go.

"We know that healthcare providers need tools that simplify their lives and reduce the burden of paperwork. The new Incredable app allows providers to easily manage documents anywhere at any time," says Ayan Monpara, Chief Medical Officer at Incredable. "It's a game-changer for busy professionals who need instant access to their credentialing and compliance documentation."

Key Features of the Incredable App:

Access Documents Anytime, Anywhere: Keep essential documents at your fingertips, no matter where you are.

Effortlessly Scan Documents: Use your phone to scan and upload documents to your profile quickly.

Instantly Share Documents: Share credentials directly from the app with administrators, hospitals, and networks.

Request E-Signatures: Request and receive e-signatures seamlessly without leaving the app.

Manage Provider Profiles: Keep your profile updated and easily manage your credentials, licenses, and other certifications.

As part of its rebrand launch, Incredable is also excited to announce that its team will be attending the National Association Medical Staff Services (NAMSS) 48th Annual Conference in Denver, Colorado, from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2. Attendees can experience live demonstrations of both the Incredable platform and the app, and see firsthand how Incredable can revolutionize their document management and credentialing processes.