DPA Title III office awards US$12.9M (~CA$17.8M) to Nano One.

Supports capacity expansion at Candiac LFP production and Burnaby R&D facilities.

Expands LFP industrial base and strengthens energy security in North America.

Bolsters use of existing plant footprint, innovative technology and know-how.

Builds on other grants, funding, partnerships and sales pipeline.

Nano One® Materials Corp. ("Nano One" or the "Company"), a clean technology company with a patented process for the low-cost, low-GHG production of lithium-ion battery cathode active materials (CAM), is pleased to announce that it has been awarded US$12.9 million (~CA$17.8 million) by the Department of Defense (DoD) of the United States of America (USA) through the Defense Production Act Investments (DPAI) office's Title III program.

The project will support work underway at the company's facilities in Burnaby, British Columbia, and Candiac, Québec, and is effective for the period from July 1, 2024 through 2026. The funds will expand capacity at Nano One's Candiac, Québec location, which is North America's only lithium iron phosphate (LFP) production facility. The award is broadly focused on improving energy security by accelerating the formation of a resilient industrial base and LFP battery supply chain in the United States and Canada. The project also addresses the energy security requirements of the defense sector by supporting product validation and potential sales with customers that include, as previously disclosed, suppliers to the US government.

"Nano One is committed to resilient battery materials supply chains in North America," said Dan Blondal, CEO and Founder of Nano One, "and commends the US Department of Defense for its support across the lithium-ion battery sector. These funds build on our existing assets in Candiac and other sources of capital to accelerate our partnerships, sales pipeline and commercialization plans while enhancing value for our collaborators and shareholders. DoD's due diligence not only confirms emerging market demand for LFP and its importance to a strong industrial base for energy security, but also recognizes Nano One for its deep know-how, its strategic objectives and for the advantages of its One-Pot LFP production process."

The Government of Canada has also recognized the emerging importance of the LFP supply chain by placing lithium, phosphorous and high-purity iron on the Critical Minerals list.1

The global market has seen a decisive shift towards LFP technology, which offers significant advantages in terms of cost, safety, security of supply, and environmental impact compared to traditional lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide cathode materials. LFP is suited to high-volume, heavy-duty applications in stationary energy storage systems (ESS) and electric vehicles (EV). In China's local market, LFP batteries accounted for 65% of the country's total battery output in the first six months of 20232. Globally, China dominates approximately 95% of the world's LFP production capacity3. North America and other jurisdictions are responding to this competitive threat and preparing for similar levels of demand by supporting companies like Nano One and first-of-a-kind technologies that can help establish reliable, secure and independent supply chains.

Nano One's patented One-Pot process eliminates wastewater treatment and upstream chemical conversion steps by combining the production of precursor CAM (pCAM) and CAM. These innovations drive down cost, energy intensity and environmental permitting challenges at an industrial scale; could enable free-trading sources of raw material inputs; and could accelerate the adoption of LFP for stationary ESS and EV applications in North America.

Nano One Background

Nano One saw the emerging LFP opportunity in mid-2021 and began executing on a strategy that led to its pivotal acquisition in Q4 2022, of a 10-year-old LFP production facility in Candiac, Québec and the integration of its highly experienced team (https://nanoone.ca/news/nano-one-to-acquire-johnson-matthey-battery-materials-canada/). The plant was repurposed to pilot and demonstrate the Company's One-Pot LFP process at a commercially valid scale. The waste handling systems at the facility were no longer needed and subsequently decommissioned, freeing up space for the installation and commissioning of 200 tpa One-Pot reactors.

The Candiac facility is now being used to facilitate demonstration, sampling and evaluation while also informing FEL design studies and its process engineering design package (LFP CAM Package). It provides a distinct advantage in North America as it can produce cathode materials at commercially relevant scale today and with the support of these Defense Production Act Title III funds, capacity can be expanded to advance the Company's customer validation, production and technology licensing objectives.

Nano One's long-range plan is to license and deploy LFP CAM Packages globally and to diversify its revenue streams with licensing fees, engineering services and equipment procurement, and LFP sales from its plant in Candiac. Target licensees include EV, battery and chemical producing companies in the EV and ESS sectors.