The Prize Will Award Up to $1.2M to 12 Nonprofits and Tribes Working to Advance Indigenous Food Justice, Nutrition Education, and School Food Programs for Children in the U.S.

WESTPORT, CT / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Newman's Own Foundation, the private foundation created by legendary actor Paul Newman, today announced the 12 recipients of the foundation's inaugural Food Justice for Kids Prize. The Food Justice for Kids Prize will award up to $1.2M in grant funding over the next two years to these 12 nonprofits and tribes working to advance Indigenous food justice, nutrition education, and school food programs for children across the United States.

"Nearly 1 in 5 children in the U.S. live in households without consistent access to nutritious food, or do not know where their next meal will come from - and Native and tribal communities often experience even higher levels of food insecurity," said Alex Amouyel, President and CEO of Newman's Own Foundation. "Our vision is for all children to have access to nutritious, culturally relevant foods, and to be nourished physically, emotionally, and spiritually. We're honored to have the opportunity to support these incredible purpose-driven organizations that are working to improve the lives of children."

Close to 500 organizations submitted applications for this year's Food Justice for Kids Prize. In order to make the grantmaking process as open and transparent as possible, members of Newman's Own Foundation Advisory Council, Foundation staff, and more than 50 external reviewers representing different communities, issue areas, and sectors participated in selecting the awardees.

Although Newman's Own Foundation had originally planned to award grants to 10 organizations total (five per category), the quality and impact of these organizations led the foundation to increase the grants from 10 to 12, and the total grant pool from $1M to $1.2M over two years. Each Food Justice for Kids Prize recipient will receive $50,000 for 2024, and will have the opportunity to receive an additional $50,000 grant in 2025.

The Six (6) Food Justice for Kids Prize Grant Recipients for Indigenous Food Justice Include:

Central Council of Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska (Tlingit and Haida Tribes, Alaska) is a tribal government working to preserve sovereignty, enhance economic and cultural resources, and promote self-sufficiency and self-governance for over 37,000 Tlingit and Haida Indians.

Intertribal Agriculture Council (Various Tribes, Montana) is a Billings-based organization that conducts a wide range of programs designed to improve Indian Agriculture and provide a unified effort to promote change for the benefit of Indian people.

Iwikua (Hawaii) serves as an educational resource to benefit the wellness of west Kaua'i and future generations through sustainable food production, physical fitness, and cultural exchange.

Keres Children's Learning Center (Cochiti Tribe, New Mexico) strives to reclaim Keres children's education and honor their heritage by using a comprehensive cultural and academic curriculum to assist families in nurturing healthy students.

Partnerships with Native Americans (Texas) is a national nonprofit organization that works with tribal communities to improve the quality of life for Native Americans living on reservations.

Snoqualmie Indian Tribe (Snoqualmie Tribe, Washington) is a sovereign tribal nation that provides health and wellness services and education benefits to its people.

The Six (6) Food Justice for Kids Prize Grant Recipients for Nutrition Education and School Food Include: