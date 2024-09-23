The Prize Will Award Up to $1.2M to 12 Nonprofits and Tribes Working to Advance Indigenous Food Justice, Nutrition Education, and School Food Programs for Children in the U.S.
WESTPORT, CT / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Newman's Own Foundation, the private foundation created by legendary actor Paul Newman, today announced the 12 recipients of the foundation's inaugural Food Justice for Kids Prize. The Food Justice for Kids Prize will award up to $1.2M in grant funding over the next two years to these 12 nonprofits and tribes working to advance Indigenous food justice, nutrition education, and school food programs for children across the United States.
"Nearly 1 in 5 children in the U.S. live in households without consistent access to nutritious food, or do not know where their next meal will come from - and Native and tribal communities often experience even higher levels of food insecurity," said Alex Amouyel, President and CEO of Newman's Own Foundation. "Our vision is for all children to have access to nutritious, culturally relevant foods, and to be nourished physically, emotionally, and spiritually. We're honored to have the opportunity to support these incredible purpose-driven organizations that are working to improve the lives of children."
Close to 500 organizations submitted applications for this year's Food Justice for Kids Prize. In order to make the grantmaking process as open and transparent as possible, members of Newman's Own Foundation Advisory Council, Foundation staff, and more than 50 external reviewers representing different communities, issue areas, and sectors participated in selecting the awardees.
Although Newman's Own Foundation had originally planned to award grants to 10 organizations total (five per category), the quality and impact of these organizations led the foundation to increase the grants from 10 to 12, and the total grant pool from $1M to $1.2M over two years. Each Food Justice for Kids Prize recipient will receive $50,000 for 2024, and will have the opportunity to receive an additional $50,000 grant in 2025.
The Six (6) Food Justice for Kids Prize Grant Recipients for Indigenous Food Justice Include:
Central Council of Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska (Tlingit and Haida Tribes, Alaska) is a tribal government working to preserve sovereignty, enhance economic and cultural resources, and promote self-sufficiency and self-governance for over 37,000 Tlingit and Haida Indians.
Intertribal Agriculture Council (Various Tribes, Montana) is a Billings-based organization that conducts a wide range of programs designed to improve Indian Agriculture and provide a unified effort to promote change for the benefit of Indian people.
Iwikua (Hawaii) serves as an educational resource to benefit the wellness of west Kaua'i and future generations through sustainable food production, physical fitness, and cultural exchange.
Keres Children's Learning Center (Cochiti Tribe, New Mexico) strives to reclaim Keres children's education and honor their heritage by using a comprehensive cultural and academic curriculum to assist families in nurturing healthy students.
Partnerships with Native Americans (Texas) is a national nonprofit organization that works with tribal communities to improve the quality of life for Native Americans living on reservations.
Snoqualmie Indian Tribe (Snoqualmie Tribe, Washington) is a sovereign tribal nation that provides health and wellness services and education benefits to its people.
The Six (6) Food Justice for Kids Prize Grant Recipients for Nutrition Education and School Food Include:
Black Girls Cook (Florida and Maryland) is a Miami and Baltimore-based nonprofit helping young girls embrace the farm-to-table concept while also learning about Black Diaspora history.
Center for Ecoliteracy (California) advances change in TK-12 schools with California Food for California Kids® - a network of school districts committed to serving more fresh and local school meals and educating students about the food system.
Detroit Food & Entrepreneurship Academy (Michigan) is a non-profit that works to inspire young Detroiters (ages 10-24) through culinary arts and food entrepreneurship.
FRESHFARM (DC) works to create a more resilient, equitable, and sustainable food future.
The Montana Partnership to End Childhood Hunger (Montana) is a public non-profit dedicated to changing our food system to improve and increase nutrition security for Montana's children and their families.
Urban School Food Alliance (DC) addresses the unique needs of the nation's largest school districts and shares best practices, develops procurement standards, and advocates for the wellness of students.
Additionally, Intertribal Agriculture Council and The Montana Partnership to End Childhood Hunger received the most votes in the Community Choice Awards, and each will receive a $10,000 grant from Newman's Own Foundation, as well as nearly $3,000 in additional funds generously contributed by members of the public.
"Being involved in this process has been a powerful reminder of the incredible work being done across our country to combat hunger. It gives me great hope for the future," said Nishant Roy, Chief Impact Officer at Chobani and a member of Newman's Own Foundation's Advisory Board. "I firmly believe that business has the potential to be a force for good. But that good becomes even stronger when we bring people together-when we invite the community to join in, to vote, to engage, and to play a part in shaping the change we want to see."
The Food Justice for Kids Prize is one of the many ways that Newman's Own Foundation helps support organizations that are nourishing and transforming the lives of children who face adversity. To learn more, visit the Foundation's website.
Contact Information
Newman's Own Foundation Communications
SOURCE: Newman's Own Foundation
View the original press release on newswire.com.